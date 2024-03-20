Andrew Tate Offers Five-Word Religious Advice to Sean Strickland After UFC Star Shares Intrusive Thoughts Publicly

Sean Strickland does not shy away from speaking his mind. So fans always know what the UFC fighter is thinking about whether it is good or bad. The former UFC Middleweight Champion recently tweeted out about his ‘daily struggle’. He spoke about how he feels like ‘burning everything down’ on some days. Then he remembers that he has a girlfriend, a mortgage to pay and so he shuts the voice down inside his head. Interestingly, Andrew Tate responded to this worrying tweet with his own words of advice.

His recent tweet was very concerning as he spoke about burning things down. Andrew Tate decided to help Strickland out and said,

“Go to the mosque brother”

As a matter of fact, Andrew Tate is a religious man. The former kickboxing world champion converted to Islam recently in 2022. Since then, he has been very vocal about his faith and how religious he has become. He believes finding God would be a good way for Sean Strickland to overcome whatever it is he is going through.

However, as per the recent updates, it seems like the UFC fighter is currently not in a good mental space as he shared with his fans through a video. Strickland recently shared a video on Instagram where he spoke about how he is constantly battling the ‘demons’ in his head.

Sean Strickland claims he is a ‘danger’ to people and spoke about the voices in his head

Sean Strickland spoke about how for the last two weeks he felt like a threat to people and how he should not be out in public. He spoke to his girlfriend about the situation and reiterated the ‘burning everything down’ statement. He said,

“I’m always fighting the demons, sometimes I win, sometimes I lose. I lost last week. Anyways I understand a lot of my fans are very similar to me.. Just wanted to share this and remind you you’re not alone”

Sean Strickland shared the video on Instagram because he thought his fans would be able to relate. He claims his fans are like his family and he stated that they were not alone in whatever they were going through. ‘Tarzan’ also apologized for all the things he had been saying on X the entire week and he spoke about how he let the ‘demons’ win last week.