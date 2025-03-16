2025 Super Bowl Winner Tells College Players Not to Pay Attention to NIL: “Most of Y’all Not Doing Your Taxes”

Despite being selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nolan Smith Jr. maintains that his success was earned, not given. Having played on both sides of the NIL era throughout his collegiate career, there are very few who are more equipped than Smith to render advice to the next generation of athletes.

On the latest episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the Super Bowl winning linebacker joined the Carolina Panthers legend in an attempt to impart some wisdom to those who may follow in his footsteps. In asserting that too many college athletes have become infatuated by financial figures, Smith cautioned upcoming players about their lack of financial literacy.

“Don’t pay attention to it. Because if your dreams, your goals, your aspirations, if that’s to make it to the NFL, then that NIL is only temporary. I’ll tell you, most of y’all ain’t even doing your taxes and stuff right. Most of them boys ain’t doing the simple things that you need to do when you make a lot of money.”

Advising that high school and college players should “…keep the main thing, the main thing,” Smith’s message is one of patience and discipline. Citing his time spent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the Philadelphia Eagle suggested that the earlier days of one’s career should be dedicated to studying and understanding the game itself.

“For the first year, I sat at Georgia. That’s the most I learnt football. I knew our whole playbook. So when it was time for number to get called, I’m just waiting on the play call. I could still recite some of those plays now to this day.”

Given that the results of his method feature a pair of CFP championships and a Lombardi trophy, there is little room to discredit the words of Smith. Standing as a testament to work ethic and dedication, the gridiron’s future generation would do well to abide by the teachings of the decorated sophomore.

Nolan Smith Jr. applauds Cam Newton for his 7-on-7 camps

Having finally received the opportunity to speak with Newton in a one-on-one environment, Smith made sure to shower his former role model with praise. In highlighting the impact that Newton has left through his youth programs, in addition to the inspiration that Newton provided him, the defending Super Bowl champion shared a heartfelt “thank you” with the once NFL great.

“What you did for kids in the state of Georgia… I’m from Savannah. You know how I found about you and 7-on-7 and all that? YouTube. What you did, and your platform, you made me want to go to camps… I just wanted to say, on some real stuff man, I appreciate you.”

Youth football programs may seem like a tired cliche for NFL charities in this day and age, but the testimony of Smith highlights the real-world impact that they often leave on their communities. In what can only be described as a full-circle moment, the Eagles’ LB now features his own charity dedicated to using sports as a platform to support impoverished communities.

As he continues to give back to the game and local areas that helped to change his life for the better, Smith will now turn his attention towards the 2025 regular season where he’ll attempt to help Philadelphia defend its title.