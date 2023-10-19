Surpassing Jon Runyan, Jason Kelce Sets Eagles Record for Most Consecutive Starts in NFL

Eagles’ sensation, Jason Kelce, is all about consistency! Anchoring Philadelphia’s front line, Kelce recently etched his name in sporting lore, surpassing a longstanding record set by the Eagles’ great, Jon Runyan. The star center, an integral part of the team for over a decade, recently marked his 145th consecutive start with the Eagles-Jets face-off in Week 6.

Advertisement

This remarkable journey reflects not just skill but extraordinary resilience of the superstar. Despite injuries and the unforgiving nature of professional football, Kelce’s unbroken streak since 2014 is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

A legend reborn: Kelce breaks through with his 145th consecutive start.

An article by USA Today states, Sunday at MetLife Stadium marked a monumental day for Jason Kelce and the entire Philadelphia Eagles franchise. The veteran center achieved his 145th consecutive start against the New York Jets, a feat that breaks Jon Runyan’s previous 144-game streak, setting a new all-time record for the Eagles.

Advertisement

Despite his phenomenal achievement, Kelce remained humble and somewhat reticent before the game. His focus was laser-sharp, not on the record but on the game ahead. “I’m not talking about it,” he maintained, emphasizing his non-superstitious nature but unwavering focus. Jon Runyan, the former record holder, was a significant asset to the Eagles from 2000–2008; his consistency was emblematic of his prowess on the field.

However, even Runyan’s remarkable contributions, including a Pro Bowl selection in 2002, are overshadowed by Kelce’s astounding six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections. Runyan’s consistency bolstered the Eagles in the early 2000s, even aiding their charge to the Super Bowl in 2005. Yet, it’s Kelce’s day, and his record is now a true testament to his durability and skill.

Kelce Speaks on the Eagles’ Ground-Game Woes

While his record-setting performance adds a bright spot to his illustrious career, Jason Kelce candidly expressed concerns over the Eagles’ recent struggles, particularly in their running game. The offensive lynchpin didn’t mince words about the team’s faltering rush, a crucial component that seems to be ebbing away.

Kelce’s forthrightness shone through as he discussed the team’s recent strategy, highlighting the ineffectiveness of the ground attack. “It’s hard to ask for the run game when you’re averaging 1.6 yards per carry,” he confessed, per WIP Morning Show. Despite these struggles, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Eagles. They still boast a strong position in league.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WIPMorningShow/status/1714611645664637080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The fluctuating efficacy in the running game could be attributed to several factors, including strategic changes with the new offensive coordinator, Brian Johnson, and the adjustment to a new primary running back. With the passing game finding its rhythm, the hope is for the running game to follow suit, restoring the balance that could be pivotal for the Eagles moving forward.