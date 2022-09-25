Aaron Rodgers Net Worth: How much money has the controversial quarterback made while playing in the NFL?

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL. However, his tendency to get involved in controversies has massively impacted his market image.

Aaron Rodgers is a 38-year-old American football quarterback who features for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. He began his college football career at Butte College in 2002 before transferring to the University of California.

At Berkeley, he set several career passing records, including the lowest single-season and career interception rates. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers would be called a Diva for this”

Aaron Rodgers Net Worth

Aaron Rodgers’ net worth is expected to be $200 million by 2022. He has earned approximately $263 million during his career after his breakthrough came in 2008, when he earned $12.9 million in his first season as a full-time starter.

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers agrees to a 4-year, $200 million contract with the Packers to choke in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/55MPWoCC9n — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 8, 2022

According to Spotrac, Rodgers will earn a base salary of $1,150,000 in 2022. He will receive a roster bonus of $40.8 million, with approximately $26 million coming from a signing bonus. This season, he is expected to earn $42 million from the NFL.

Last year, the athlete earned approximately $9 million in brand endorsements. He has collaborated with companies such as Adidas, Panini, Bose, Prevea Healthcare, Pizza Hut, Sharpie, IZOD, and State Farm.

According to Forbes, his notable State Farm commercials are part of a $2-3 million deal that is “one of the richest endorsement deals in the NFL.”

Rodgers’ investment in the Milwaukee Bucks is one of his most profitable business ventures. He purchased a minority stake in the Bucks in 2018, making him the only active NFL player to own a stake in an NBA team. Rodgers’ 1% stake is now worth $19 million.

Aaron Rodgers career earnings

As one can expect, Aaron has been showered with tonnes of cash by the Packers through the years. He has earned approximately $263 million during his career.

Aaron Rodgers will make MORE after turning 38 than ALL but 8 NFL Players have made throughout their ENTIRE career 🤑 pic.twitter.com/2WLRKHgLG3 — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) March 8, 2022

Rodgers spent his first three years as a backup to Brett Favre, appearing in only seven games. In fact, he earned only $505,000 in 2007. Fast forward to 2022, Aaron is set to earn $42 million for this season.

The Green Bay QB has made a lot of money by playing in the NFL. Here’s a breakdown of his contracts.

2005: 5-year contract worth $7,700,000.

2009: 6-year contract worth $63.52 million.

2013: A five-year, $110 million contract was signed.

Contract extension for four years and $134 million in 2018.

Contract extension for three years and $150.815 million in 2022

Also Read: Did Aaron Rodgers date Erin Andrews? Take a look at $200 million QB’s fascinating dating history