“Fu*k DC”: Philadelphia Eagles Fans Welcome Washington Commanders Supporters at Lincoln Financial Field With Their Signature Aggression

Tensions have been running high between fans in the buildup to the Eagles vs Commanders game. It also seems the rivalry goes beyond just the field, as a recent Twitter video shows Eagles fans giving Commanders supporters a scathing welcome at the stadium tailgate.

Advertisement

The video captures a hostile atmosphere, with Eagles fans taunting Washington supporters through an iron-barred fence. “Fu*k DC!” one guy, sporting a Saquon Barkley jersey, led the chant, while others in green joined in.

It all appeared to be in good fun, though. No punches were thrown, no fights were threatened—just one-sided trash talk. The Commanders fans simply walked by in their red gear, not saying anything to rile up the bird’s nest further.

Philadelphians aren’t exactly known for their kindness. Although it’s nicknamed the ‘City of Brotherly Love,’ if you’re not from there, you’re considered an enemy. Eagles fans made sure Commanders fans felt that sentiment as they arrived for the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Reacting to the videos surfaced online, fans flocked to the comments to voice their two cents, mostly taking digs at the Birds Gang for their unnecessary aggression. Some also appreciated the banter, calling it all part of the game.

The look like caged birds!! — B.T.D.G (@CantBDenied) January 26, 2025

That must be the budget parking — SteveHTTR (@Steve_HTTR) January 26, 2025

It’s a warzone — Xavier LaFlamme (@xlaflammer) January 26, 2025

Ahhh Philly never change never change lol… — Zay (@AKidNamedZay) January 26, 2025

It seems the rest of the world isn’t surprised by the clip. It’s just who Eagles fans are, they are saying—one of the most insufferable fanbases in all of sports, alongside teams like the Cowboys, Seahawks, Yankees, and others.

You can criticize them all you want, but they still make a ton of noise come game day. Philadelphia is a city that will detest its teams when they aren’t good. However, when they are good, they will rally behind them with every ounce of energy that they can muster.

Let’s just hope that the trash talk stays like this and they let the players on the field do the fighting. So often when two rival fanbases meet up in a critical game like this, fights happen to break out. And while they make for a thrilling two-minute video, nobody likes to see two people fighting at a sporting event. There are kids around and the culprits are usually bound to be arrested or at least thrown out of the stadium.

Regardless, we’ll see if the wild energy from Eagles fans helps push their team over the top.