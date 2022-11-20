5 Phantom Tips for Valorant Beginners: Best Ways to Utilize the Phantom

These Five Tips will change how you think of the Phantom in Valorant. The tips will have insights on recoil control, where to aim, and more.

Phantom is not designed for long-range combat like the Vandal. But it has a better spray control capability than the Vandal. That is why it is best used at short to medium ranges; it also does not leave bullet tracers due to its suppressor, which means you can spam smoke without being detected. Let us look at 5 tips Phantom players can use to better their skills with the weapon.

5 Phantom Valorant Tips Taken by Watching nAts, Subroza, SicK and Sinatraa



The players above have one thing in common, they are frequent Phantom users and are very good at that job. Let us look at the advice we can get by watching their gameplay.

5. Phantom is for Rat Plays, and Players

Nats is known for his cheeky flank plays and lurks. A reason why he goes undetected is because of the Phantom. The suppressor hides his spam through smokes. Moreover, his raw aim tracking can help get headshots at long range. That is why it is important for players to be sneaky, pick tight corners and wait for the opponents to come to them when using this gun.

4. Spray if you can

Getting double and triple kills is a phantom-only possibility. If you know that one or more players will rush you in a tight corner, do not hesitate to spray. It is better to take two with you than no one. Do not assume that crouch spraying is bad for your aim; it is situational.

3. Aggressiveness in Good

Do not assume that aggressiveness is terrible; the unexpected can catch the enemies off guard. Make aggressive plays with Raze and Jett while rushing sites and flying through the air with this gun. Sometimes getting a kill the clean way is not the only option in this game.

2. Spam Smokes with the Phantom in Valorant

When you feel someone is about to rush out of the smoke, keep spamming it; even if you do not get the kill, the damage you land is vital. Even though it feels unfair, it is not; it is all a part of defending the sites with the tools that you have.

1. Aim at Neck Level

We ask you to aim at the neck level instead of the head because of the Phantom’s recoil pattern. If you can control it with your mouse, the recoil shoots up just a bit. So if you aim at the neck, you can land a clean long, range headshot. This will result in an instant kill since the first shot will be a body. So make sure you practice these techniques to master the Phantom in Range.

