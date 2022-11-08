Valorant: How to Win More Ranked Games according to SEN TenZ

Winning more ranked games in Valorant is difficult, depending on your rank. Therefore, remembering the fundamentals is essential.

To win more Ranked Games in Valorant, you will need to stop solo queuing and keep practising more in Unrated matches. SEN TenZ suggests that you minimize your agent pool and try to play only 3 to 4 agents. Maining agents can give you a lot of advantages rather than picking a random agent every gain and hoping for the best.

If you are a defender, you should fortify the sites with utility so that it is difficult for the attackers to enter. Along with that, team communication is vital; you cannot win without information about your team’s strategy.

Let us break down individual tips courtesy of SEN TenZ.

How to Win More Ranked Games in Valorant

1. Impact Plays over KD

Your KD does not matter in Valorant because it’s a team game. If you do your job as a Duelist or an Initiator and set your team up for success in rounds, then you did your job. It does not matter if you went 1- 12 as long as your team gets rounds due to the plays you make.

Do not go just for kills; go for impact plays like defending the post plant, holding flanks, flashing for teammates and more to get more round wins.

2. Play with Friends

This might seem trivial, but playing with friends increases your confidence and reliance on the team. If you die, then at least you have top-notch communication so that your teammates can trade kills.

3. Watch Pro Player Valorant Vods

Watching pro players will help you get new strategies you can use in your games. We recommend watching pros that help you in the role you play. For example, Chamber players should watch Yay, while Initiators should watch players like The Guard Trent and TSM FTX Subroza.

4. Don’t Que in after Losing Streaks

Do not queue in if you have lost a couple of matches in a row. Firstly, you will not be in a good mindset and will be unable to concentrate. It is a good idea to take a break, play unrated or stroll. Recharge your batteries and then hop in again.

5. Stay Consistent

Aim for consistency rather than kills. Consistency can be in helping teammates get frags, communicating better or setting up entries for your team if you are a duelist. Valorant is a game in which getting consistent is very difficult, but it is easy to rank up when you do get consistent.

These tips will only be helpful if you put in the hours to practice. Aim train, and study the weapons and abilities to set up your success.

