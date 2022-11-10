How to Get Better Aim in Valorant? How to Aim Train for Maximum Efficiency

How to Get Better Aim in Valorant? You need to be consistent, take your time, and avoid using uncomfortable crosshairs.

In Valorant, Consistency matters more than anything. So, practicing has to be on a consistent and routine basis. Additionally, you have to be able to adjust to various opponents’ playstyles. But your aim is based on three factors, crosshair placement, tracking, and spray control.

Master these three to get the best out of your aim. We will look at these three factors in detail later on. However, software like AimLabs is perfect for raining your response time. SEN TenZ is one of the most avid users of this application, and he constantly recommends using this to train your aim. Plus, it is free.

Let us look at five tips to improve your aim in Valorant.

How to Get Better Aim in Valorant: 5 Tips

1. Choose the Right Crosshair

Step one is to choose a crosshair that you are comfortable with. Do not go with something flashy, a simple dot crosshair or the C9 yay crosshair is an excellent place to start if you do not have a good crosshair. However, ensure you are comfortable aiming and locking on enemies and tracking. It should also not obstruct the view of their head.

2. Learn Strafing

Learn to strafe and counter strafe. Even if your aim is the best, you will die if you stand still while shooting. Getting your enemy’s crosshair off your head and disrupting their aim is also an essential part of winning gunfights. Learning to aim at someone’s head while Strafing is a crucial skill to master.

3. Spray Control

No matter how good of an aim, sometimes you have to spray to engage multiple enemies. Practice spraying on bots in the training room with all guns before participating in matches to improve your spray control.

4. Tracking

Tracking is very important in valorant because it determines your aim stability. If an enemy is running to the side, you should have mouse control that enables you to follow their head no matter where it goes. This requires some sense of Gamesense, awareness, and perfect sensitivity.

5. Crosshair Placement

When aiming around a corner, your aim should not be at the edges of a corner; it should be in the middle, so in case the enemy moves too far, you can micro-adjust without having to move your mouse too much. Learn crosshair placement by watching C9 Yay or 100T Cryo.

