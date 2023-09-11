7ft 5″ Victor Wembanyama Surprisingly Does a Full Split to Showcase His Uncanny Flexibility

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward/center Kai Jones (23) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The current No.1 Pick from the 2023 Draft, Victor Wembanyama, and the presumed savior of the struggling San Antonio Spurs, is preparing for his inaugural NBA season. A video depicting Wembanyama performing challenging stretches, typically tricky even for athletes over 7 feet tall, was posted on Instagram. The recent splits have generated excitement among fans, even though he hasn’t played a single game yet.

He is widely considered the “Best Prospect Ever,” with some placing him a step above LeBron James when he entered the NBA. Several NBA stars, including Rudy Gobert, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetkoumpo, among others, have offered praise for the Spurs’ towering player.

Victor Wembanyama showcases his flexibility in the gym

Victor Wembanyama, a generational talent, consistently wows spectators with his on-court performances, whether representing his G-League team or playing internationally. One of his standout strengths is his point guard-like skills, a rarity for players of his stature. His glimpses of brilliance were evident in the two NBA Summer League games he suited up for the Spurs. While he initially scored just 9 points in his debut against the Charlotte Hornets, he made a strong comeback in the second game, netting 27 points against the Portland Trailblazers. Across these two games, he accumulated 36 points, 20 rebounds, and eight blocks, shooting at a 41% rate from the field.

As the new season gears up sooner, Wembanyama is on his route to put the doubters in check. He can be seen hitting the weights alongside his fellow Spurs teammates, focusing on enhancing his mobility. A video of Wembanyama recently surfaced online, revealing his astonishing flexibility and astounding many observers.

He is observed performing post-training exercises, mainly aimed at cooling down the body after intense sessions, including stretching his back and limbs. The 7’5 guy also astonishes with a full split, highlighting his exceptional flexibility despite his size.

Wembenyama once kicked a Wedgie and shared his story with JJ Reddick.

On “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, Victor Wembanyama discussed his aspirations upon entering the NBA and recounted when he was 14 years old when he kicked the ball off the wedge of the basketball rim.

“I was 14, and when the ball is stuck on the rim, like it sticks between the rim and the backboard and i was with the coach back there and the practice was over so i was just f**king around. We were laughing and i jumped and i tried to kick the ball with my foot and i touched it with my foot.”

Listening to this, JJ Redick expressed his astonishment, saying:

“I am trying to understand the physiological dynamics of that!”

He also attempted to understand Wembanyama’s secrets to flexibility and how he achieved such a high kick before bursting into laughter.