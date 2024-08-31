$80 Million Truth in Brandon Aiyuk’s Contract Shows 49ers Have Paved Exit Path

After much public drama, Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers have agreed on an extension that guarantees that the 26-year-old wide receiver will stay with the team at least until 2027. Aiyuk has agreed to a 4-year deal with the team worth $120 million. However, the details indicate that the San Francisco team included a contingency plan in the deal.

Tim Kawakami broke down the deal and gave details of what the 49ers have planned for the future.

The four-year, $ 120 million contract won’t guarantee Aiyuk a $30 million annual payout but will have progressive payment terms with bigger payouts in the final two years of his deal. In 2024, Aiyuk will only get $5.7 million (The wide receiver would have received a payment of $14.1 million if he had chosen to take a 5th-year extension in his rookie deal).

He will make $11.2 million and $16.2 million in 2025 and 2026 respectively. After that, he will be entitled to a $42.3 million payout in 2027, followed by $44.1 million in 2028. The team has also included an exit clause for 2027. If they enforce it, Aiyuk would only receive a total of $ 75.4 million instead of the promised $120 million.

As per Kawakami, The 49ers want to beat the NFL salary cap and will either restructure the deal in 2027 or drop Aiyuk. Currently, the team is footing a long salary bill with 10 million+ payments to five players, including Deebo Samuel’s $28 million paycheck.

His new deal gives the team some wiggle room and the 2027 exit option might be useful to fit Brock Purdy’s possible bumper deal. (Purdy is on a $3.7 million rookie contract and will be eligible to negotiate a new deal in 2025)

Aiyuk had an incredible season in 2023. With 1342 yards and 7 touchdowns, he was a key part of the 49ers offence. After the end of the season, he became very vocal about his expectations of the deal. His antics didn’t go well with the team management and for some time, it looked like his time with the 49ers might be over.

This deal has ended all the speculations of Aiyuk looking for a way out. And he joined the list of 2024’s top extension deals. This season, multiple NFL teams shelled out big money for quality wide receivers.

Just a few days ago, CeeDee Lamb was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in a $136 million deal which guarantees a payout of $100 million. Similarly, the Vikings tied down Jefferson with a 4 year, $140 million deal with a $110 million guarantee (making him the highest earning non-quarterback).

After all the drama, John Lynch & Brandon Aiyuk hug it out

When the negotiations were underway, 49ers GM John Lynch wasn’t on board with Aiyuk’s demands and even explored options to ship him off to other teams. However, he was present during the contract signing and hugged Aiyuk to congratulate him on the new deal.

The team has closed that chapter and everything is coming together except Trent Williams. The veteran offensive tackle is eager to make the big bucks before he hangs his boots and it doesn’t fit well in the 49ers’ plan to control the salary bill. With just a few days remaining for the season opener, the team needs to close talks with him, otherwise risking their offensive capabilities.