“Cam Newton gotta let me know what it’s like to dunk!”: Steph Curry couldn’t fathom Panthers QB’s dunking touchdown against Falcons

Steph Curry let it be known that he did not know what it was like to dunk after watching Cam Newton slam the ball in for a touchdown.

Steph Curry undoubtedly plays below the rim. In the tweet linked below, he actually turns that into a hashtag of his own. However, he hasn’t let that limit his play over the years, evident by the fact that he’s a 2x MVP, a Finals MVP, 4x champ, and has countless All-NBA and All-Star nods to his name.

To put his brilliance around the rim into stats, he averaged 2 field goals made a game in his unanimous MVP season on drives to the rim, higher than guys like Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Giannis. So, the fact that he can’t exactly pull off a mid-game dunk hasn’t hindered his dominance in the NBA.

Of course, having bounce is always an added bonus to your offensive arsenal. It adds a level of unpredictability your game on drives as opposing defenders don’t know whether they should be defending a lay-up or a dunk.

Guys like Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant abuse this skill of theirs, making them extremely potent when they raise up in the paint.

Cam Newton gets shown love by Steph Curry.

Steph Curry grew up for a majority of his childhood in North Carolina as his father, Dell Curry, played for the Charlotte Hornets in his heyday. This led to him being a Carolina Panthers fan which meant he was automatically a Cam Newton fan when he burst onto the scene in 2011.

Newton was an electrifying as could be, making defense wager on his ability to locate streaking receivers or him rushing the ball into the end zone himself.

The NFL’s all-time leader in QB rushing touchdowns went with the latter in a November 2017 game against the Falcons when he not only secured a TD by himself, but looked to dunk the ball into the end zone.

Steph Curry, who’s built up a great relationship with ‘Super Cam’ over the years, was beyond amazed at this. He tweeted out saying that he himself didn’t know how to dunk and would want to ask the 2015 MVP how he did so.