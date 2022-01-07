“Aaron Rodgers should lose votes because Tom Brady deserves to win MVP”: MVP voters create tension in heated battle between top quarterbacks due to Covid and bias

The Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers MVP debate is getting spicy and a little stupid.

Hub Arkush, one of the 50 MVP voters from the Associated Press briefly became the center of the MVP debate after a recent interview. He said he is free to vote how he chooses without any rules about whether he can consider off-field issues. Arkush also acknowledged that some people will “just think I’m a Packer hater” and he knows for a fact that he’s not the only person who won’t vote for Rodgers. Some other analysts like Robin Lundberg are even favoring Tom Brady solely based on their on-field production, irrespective of their biases.

Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers, who deserves the MVP more?

This is nothing personal against Aaron Rodgers, who has been awesome when he has stepped on the field but stats indicate a clear demarcation b/w Rodgers and Brady. While Rodgers is the betting favorite at this point, advanced numbers suggest that it’s Brady who has been the league’s most valuable player and he should be atop the ballot for MVP and All-Pro voters.

Aaron Rodgers vs Tom Brady this season: Rodgers Brady

35/4 TD/Int 40/12

3,977 Yards 4,990

68.6 Cmp% 66.9

111.1 QB Rtg 100.5 Who should win the MVP? pic.twitter.com/F1AJ5lYSVn — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 4, 2022

Brady has also had more MVP moments this season including the walk off overtime 53-yard TD against the Bills and the 93-yard drive with no time outs capped by this throw to Cyril Grayson for another game winner while missing 2 of his starting receivers, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.

On the fan side of the conversation some people consider Rodgers’ consistency over Brady to be of more value when it comes to MVP debates. Rodgers has had one bad game this season, the season opener against the New Orleans Saints while Brady on the other hand has had close to 3, including a stinker against the mighty Saints.

Could COVID be the reason Rodgers doesn’t win the MVP?

Robin Lundberg, who still thinks it’s Brady’s award to lose, believes that anyone not voting for Rodgers based on some moral judgment needs to have their vote immunized. However, Rodgers did miss a game amid all that hysteria, and to him that makes a difference in a race this close. While other media members like Hub Arkush have been pretty adamant about their preferences, calling Rodgers the “biggest jerk in the league”.

“I just think that the way he’s carried himself is inappropriate,” Arkush said. “I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time.” Hub has apologized and Robin Lindberg made sure to note that Covid won’t be the reason Rodgers loses to Brady but rather Brady’s play speaks for itself.

Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t lose MVP votes because of his COVID situation or due to someone thinking he’s a bad guy. He should lose votes because Tom Brady deserves to win the award.https://t.co/144dQKSZyk — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) January 5, 2022

