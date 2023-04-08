“$25,000? You Won’t Even Get One of the Legs!”: Charles Barkley Roasts Dan Patrick For Proposing to Buy His 1993 NBA MVP Trophy For Paltry Sum

Charles Barkley is known for his larger-than-life personality and bold opinions. He has been a prominent figure in the sports world for 4 decades, both as a player and a commentator.

One of the defining characteristics of Barkley’s public persona is his sense of humor. He is known for his quick wit and sarcastic remarks, which have earned him a reputation as one of the funniest people in sports.

Barkley’s humor often comes in the form of self-deprecation, as he is not afraid to make fun of himself or acknowledge his own flaws.

One thing that is often noted about Barkley’s public persona is that he is unapologetically himself. He doesn’t try to conform to anyone else’s expectations or play a role that isn’t true to who he is. This authenticity is part of what makes Barkley such a compelling figure.

Charles Barkley shuts down Dan Patrick’s bid to buy his MVP trophy for $25,000

Charles Barkley was a guest with Dan Patrick on his morning sports talk show broadcast on Peacock. He spoke about wanting to sell all of his memorabilia for a good cause:

“It’s actually the only award that I got that I still have. I’m selling all my memorabilia to build underprivileged houses in my hometown. I was supposed to do it before the pandemic. Stuff like that doesn’t matter to me.”

“My daughter, I asked her what she wanted. She said she’d take one of the gold medals, and the rest of this crap I’m going to sell for underprivileged houses in my hometown.”

“That stuff is just clutter to me. Everybody knows I won MVP, everybody knows I won those gold medals. If people come to the house and I say ‘Let’s go look at my MVP trophy’, I’m the biggest loser ever!”

Later, when asked if he’d part with his Maurice Podoloff Trophy for 1993 NBA MVP for $25,000 if Dan Patrick bid for it himself, Chuck shot down the idea:

“You’re not gonna get a finger, you’re not even gonna get one of the legs on the MVP trophy for $25,000.”

When Dan enquired what he could get for that sum, Barkley said he might be willing to sell a Player of the Month trophy.

Charles Barkley donates millions of dollars every year

Building housing for the underprivileged in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama is far from Barkley’s only philanthropic effort. The 60-year-old has spent millions every year in donating to a variety of causes.

He runs the Charles Barkley Foundation – a charity for disadvantaged youth. He’s also contributed sizeable amounts of money to HBCUs over the years – almost $6 million.

He’s also been associated with other charities, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.