Giannis Antetokounmpo is Beating Out Nikola Jokic for MVP This Season, Due to a Very Interesting Reason

The Milwaukee Bucks no longer seem like a team that will win anything less than an NBA championship this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo to the best record in the NBA at 43-17, with the Denver Nuggets standing at 43-19. To sweeten the deal quite a bit here, the Bucks are also on a major winning streak right now, having won all of their last 14 games. That is beyond impressive and has absolutely set the entire NBA world alight. And with all that love, come questions too.

To be more specific here, with Milwaukee being as good as it has been, many are starting to have questions about the MVP race. And as NBA Reddit reveals, those doubts may have more credibility than what anyone expects.

Redditor questions Nikola Jokic’s case for MVP this season after the Bucks’ performances

Nikola Jokic has been the MVP of the NBA for the last 2 seasons running. And despite voters’ fatigue, the man has been in pole position to win it all over again. Or at least he was until a certain something happened. And that has been captured perfectly in the Reddit post below.

To be fair to Nikola Jokic, his team is a lot more reliant on him, than the Bucks are on Giannis Antetokounmpo, something that is likely a major factor behind winning the award.

However, the team’s record is also clearly a major factor behind the award. And given the fact that voters are looking for reasons to avoid giving the award to Jokic again, this could be huge for the MVP race.

So yes. The Bucks’ record will unquestionably affect the NBA’s MVP race. In fact, it is likely that Giannis Antetokounmpo has now stolen pole position.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo be back?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to miss the Milwaukee Bucks’ last game due to a quad injury he suffered during a previous game.

Initially, there were worries that he was set to miss more time due to it. However, the man has already been deemed probably to feature against the Nets tonight.

