Stefon Diggs Still Remembers Who Hugged Him First After The Minneapolis Miracle

Star Receiver Stefon Diggs, who played a major role in the ‘Minneapolis Miracle,’ recently revealed who was the first person to hug him after the massive victory.

Stefon Diggs is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. Earlier Diggs spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. In 2020, Diggs relocated to Buffalo. He signed a massive contract worth $14.4 million per year.

Recently, he discussed all the details about the Minneapolis miracle in a recent podcast with Von Miller. Von asked Diggs a number of questions related to the miraculous win and the receiver answered every single one of them with perfection.

“Who was the first person you hugged after that?” Miller questioned. “It was Caleb Jones, he was one of the guys who was pulling me throughout the year,” Diggs said.

Indeed, the Minneapolis Game was one the greatest games ever. When the Vikings blew a 17-point lead to the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round, it seemed like another disappointing season was coming to an end.

With 10 seconds remaining and Minnesota trailing 24-23, Keenum returned from the 39-yard line. The veteran sailed a sideline pass to Diggs, who caught the ball at the New Orleans 34-yard line before sprinting into the end zone past Marshal Lattimore.

The Story of The Minneapolis Miracle

The Minneapolis Miracle (also known as the Minnesota Miracle) was the final play of the National Football Conference (NFC) divisional playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018.

The Saints rallied from a 17-0 first-half deficit to take a 24-23 lead with 25 seconds remaining. Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the game’s final play;

Saints safety Marcus Williams missed a tackle, allowing Diggs to run to the end zone and complete the 61-yard touchdown pass. This was the first time in NFL playoff history that a game ended in a touchdown as time expired.

Without a doubt, that was one of finest games ever and NFL fans would expect to witness something similar in the current season as well.

