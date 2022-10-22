Who is Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo? Complete Relationship Timeline

Christian McCaffrey, the renowned Running Back who was recently traded to the 49ers, has been dating SI model Olivia Culpo since 2019.

Christian McCaffrey is currently trending on social media due to trade off to the 49ers, but this young NFL star has always been popular due to both, his excellent on-field play and his relationship with an Instagram model.

McCaffrey has been dating Olivia Culpo since 2019 and they have both been very vocal about their relationship. They keep their fans updated through various posts and status updates on social media.

Olivia Culpo, 30, is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Moreover, she is the winner of the Miss Universe pageant as well. She is also a trained cellist and a former Miss USA. Aside from her previous modeling achievements, she is also a social media personality with a whopping 5.2 million Instagram following.

This is not the first time the former Miss Universe has been linked to an NFL player. Before meeting McCaffrey, she was in a relationship with WR Danny Amendola and was also linked to QB Tim Tebow. She was previously in a relationship with Nick Jonas as well.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo’s Complete Relationship Timeline

NFL Insider Dot Kleiman, hinted in May 2019 that Culpo and McCaffrey were dating when he tweeted a screenshot of one of Culpo’s Instagram posts that McCaffrey had liked.

Is Christian McCaffrey [@run__cmc] not aware that @DannyAmendola will seriously go crazy about this? Also earlier last month McCaffrey and Culpo started to follow each on IG when they were in LA. pic.twitter.com/KMOYcxCWld — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 1, 2019

During the summer 2019, Culpo and McCaffrey were spotted vacationing together in Mexico. The couple was photographed sunbathing and holding hands.

In December 2019, McCaffrey became the third Panther to join the 1K,1K club, which means he gained 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, according to Bleacher Report. Culpo was filmed celebrating with McCaffrey and his teammates in a video posted on the couple’s Instagram fan page.

In addition to this, Culpo had revealed a while ago via Instagram Story that McCaffrey had named his boat after her. Culpo is seen in the video asking, “What’s the name of the boat?” before panning to the word “Olivia” written in script.

Culpo and McCaffrey celebrated their three-year dating anniversary on June 22, 2022. They couple is going strong and fans would love to see their relationship blossom into something really special in the future.

