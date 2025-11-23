mobile app bar

Aaron Rodgers vs. Chicago Bears: The Steelers QB Gives Injury Update With Soldier Field Gesture

With the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6-4 and clinging to a playoff spot, Aaron Rodgers’ wrist injury has become a hot topic. They’re going to need him if they want a shot at winning today. Not to mention, Rodgers vs. the Chicago Bears has always given us a ton of entertainment, as he’s 24-5 all-time against the team.

However, Rodgers injured his non-throwing wrist during the 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. And the latest update on his availability is that he will go through warm-ups 90 minutes before Sunday’s kickoff to determine his status. He practiced in a limited capacity all week while wearing a brace, and he’s pushing to play.

That said, Rodgers might’ve already given a hint about whether he’s playing with his Soldier Field gestures this morning.

The 41-year-old QB arrived at the stadium, and he only used his right hand to carry his luggage, keeping his injured left hand shielded. He later took a walk around the stadium and kept that hand covered again while pointing only with his right.

Insider Ian Rapoport pointed out that this could potentially be a hint of Rodgers’ injury status:

Another insider, Dan Graziano, reported that Rodgers “flipped the bird” to the media while walking through the stadium, but only used his right hand. As of now, we won’t truly know if he’s going to play until probably an hour before kickoff. 

If Rodgers ends up warming the bench, it would be a shame, because the Bears are finally looking good for the first time in years. Now, more than ever, a battle between the two would be super entertaining. It has the potential to be one of the best games of the weekend. 

But as of now, all of that hype is put on pause, as it could be Mason Rudolph getting the start today.

Game update: head coach Mike Tomlin has now confirmed that Rodgers will sit out Sunday’s game. So every hint going into the matchup turned out to be correct.

