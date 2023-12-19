“Nike Really Is Going To Fumble This”: Fans Speculate Tiger Woods Sponsorship Deal As NFL Star Welcomes Charlie Woods to Brand

Dec 18, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods (top) and son Charlie Woods watch a putt on the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods’ $500 million sponsorship deal with Nike is currently uncertain. There are rumors of the 27-year-old bond being dismissed after the PNC Championship. Amid this chaos, Charlie Woods seems to have signed with Greyson Clothier. The apparel brand also endorses many PGA Tour players, like Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, Matt Fitzpatrick, Luke List, and others.

The 14-year-old hasn’t declared the nitty-gritty of the deal. But former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald shared a story congratulating Charlie. As this news came to the attention of fans, they came in to pour in their opinions on Tiger Woods’ Nike deal as well.

A fan stated that Nike might regret this sponsorship deal, given they could endorse Charlie in the upcoming years:

As Charlie rejoices about his new apparel deal, Tiger Woods is entangled in rumors with Nike. The golf god is supposedly parting ways with his long-term business relationship.

Is Tiger Woods Concluding His Journey With Nike?

Tiger Woods entered into an endorsement deal with Nike in 1996. Since then, the contract has been renewed plenty of times, and it is reported that over the years, Nike paid a total of $500 million to Woods. But the separation news has been circulating since the 2022 Masters, where Woods was noticed wearing FootJoy.

Recent reports also say that TaylorMade is expanding its business and opening an affordable apparel brand, which might sponsor Tiger’s specialized shoes. At the PNC Championship, Woods was asked to explain the situation. He remarked diplomatically,

“I’m still wearing their product.”

Whether the journey will continue or conclude, it’s uncertain as of yet. Only time can tell what will come of this lucrative partnership.