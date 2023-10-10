Deion Sanders Warns His Boys to ‘Not Take’ the Facilities Given for Granted; “How You Mad at Me, Because You Won’t Invest in You?”

Following the victory over Arizona State, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders delivered a stern message to his players. He dwelled on the need to avoid complacency and stay focused on the season. Coach Prime also underscored that early-season hype should not erode their confidence in winning.

After criticizing his team’s performance as “hot garbage” against Arizona in the 27-24 win, Deion Sanders, as seen in the video on Deion Sanders Jr.’s YouTube channel Well Off Media, emphasized the need for greater accountability among his players. He also hinted that the school’s facilities may no longer be available, post-graduation.

Deion Sanders Urges Accountability Amidst Team’s Struggles

Coach Prime recently addressed his team regarding the substantial support provided by the school. He highlighted the importance of the players taking on greater responsibilities and behaving maturely. Sanders also stressed that the school is generously covering their tuition, rent, school expenses, and meals, expecting them to reciprocate with dedication and excellence on the field. The players even have a Buff card to pay for other meals.

Prime further differentiated between the needs and wants of the student-athletes, saying that they are given all they need. He added,

“How you mad at me? Because you won’t Invest in you. Darn it! I got time today! How you pissed off at me? Because I’m holding you accountable for not investing in you. Because I’m forcing you to be a man.”

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach confronted his team, giving them a reality check. He questioned their anger towards him for holding them accountable. He insisted that they needed to invest in themselves and become responsible men. Coach Prime called out those who blame the coaching staff, asserting that self-accountability was the key to addressing the team’s recent shortcomings.

Defensive Coordinator Charles Kelly’s Wake-Up Call to the Players

Coach Charles Kelly offered a motivating message to his student-athletes, encouraging them to appreciate the priceless benefits they receive every day. He highlights the opportunities for personal growth as both players and men, emphasizing the need to cherish these gifts and not take them for granted, as they may not always be available.

“Everybody in this room, you have that opportunity every day. Don’t take that for granted. Because they won’t always be there.” Said Charles Kelly.

Coach Kelly stressed the importance of actions over mere listening, asserting that players must apply what the coaches instruct them to do. He added that if Coach Prime’s guidance doesn’t resonate and lead to action, it won’t benefit them. Kelly highlighted that everything in the organization is designed by Coach Deion Sanders to support the players.