Holton Ahlers NFL Draft 2023: Are Bills Trying to Rope in the “Viking Royalty Descendent” as Josh Allen’s Backup?

There are many who’d consider NFL players to be warriors in their own rights. Their workout regime, their work ethic, and the pain they go through every game day are nothing short of what a medieval warrior would have experienced. Now, it seems there might just be someone with real warrior blood taking the field soon. Meet Holton Ahlers, former signal caller for East Carolina.

Ahlers started making headlines after it was revealed that he has Viking blood in him. Not just that, but apparently he is a bloodline descendant of the greatest Viking who ever lived: Ragnar Lothbrok. The 6’4″, 230-pound QB sports white-blond hair with a pair of menacing blue eyes: the perfect combination for a Viking. Just ask Travis Fimmel, who played Lothbrok in the TV series ‘Vikings’.

The Buffalo Bills look interested in signing a real-life Viking to their team

While many would naturally feel that Holton Ahlers belongs with the Minnesota Vikings, it seems the Bills might just be beating them by some distance. Though, not just for him being Viking royalty. In fact, Ahlers is a good QB as well, completing over 60% of his passes in 5 years with ECU. During that time, he threw for over 13,000 yards, with 97 touchdowns to his name.

If he does sign with the Bills, he will be learning the game under the tutelage of Josh Allen, one of the best QBs in the league right now. This will be a massive step up for a guy who learned most of his QB drills and workouts from Instagram and YouTube videos. A self-made man who is now almost on the brink of duking it out on the big stage. Ragnar will be proud.

Holton Ahlers could potentially be a 3rd round pick at this year’s draft

It seems scouts are impressed with Holton Ahlers based on his passing workouts. They seem to think that he has a next-level arm, and an ability to place throws right where they are needed. What’s more, it seems that apart from the Bills, the Packers, and the Giants are also interested in signing him. All things considered, he could potentially be a 3rd round pick this year.

It will be really interesting to see how his image is formed in the NFL. A QB with Viking royal blood will definitely be a hit among the local fanbase. If he becomes the starting QB, he could attract a lot of viewership from Europe, especially Scandinavia. Will Ahlers prove himself worthy of the Lothbrok bloodline? Will he even change his last name to Lothbrok, just for the fun of it?