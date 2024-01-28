Adin Ross Girlfriend: Who Is Demisux and How Did They Meet?

Adin David Ross is one of the most celebrated live streamers, and he once again went viral after publicly announcing his relationship with Demisux. Demisux is popularly known for her live streams on Twitch and Kick and the primary focus of her channel is simply playing games, especially Fortnite. Other than live streaming, she does upload her gameplay on YouTube. Apart from all these, she is also a social media influencer, a fitness freak, and a model.

Profession: Live streamer, YouTuber, Social Media Influencer, Model

Age: 24+ years (July 11, 1999)

Birthplace: United States

How did Adin Ross and Demisux meet?

Due to Adin Ross’s massive connections and talent-hunting capabilities, Kick made him the face of the streaming platform. Similarly, Demisux was initially seen hanging out with the streaming sensation for some time. Shortly after, they were seen talking and flirting with each other over a call. On the same day, they collaborated over a gaming stream. And Adin alongside having an interesting stream with her, also gradually caught feelings for her.

Although there were visible suspicions about them dating each other, the community was left on a cliffhanger for quite some time. However, Demisux speaking about how Adin Ross tried to set her up with Rangesh “N3on” Muthama on-stream cleared the air. The OG streamer stated, “Well, times have changed now, Right?” Further on, they were again heard flirting with each other on the same stream while discussing Adin’s previous relationships.

When did Adin Ross and Demisux officially announce their relationship?

Despite being so close to each other, no official announcement of their relationship came from either of them last year. Multiple days later, Adin and Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. had planned a collaborative New Year’s stream. While they had a fun time engaging in multiple activities, It was during Adin’s New Year’s Eve stream with Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. that Speed had planned a special surprise for him.

While Speed asked the Kick streamer to close his eyes, he had invited Demisux to make a special appearance to make Adin’s New Year memorable. As expected from Speed, as midnight struck, he asked Adin to kiss Demisux to mark the beginning of 2024. It was to everyone’s surprise they hesitated to kiss thereby urging a doubt in the viewer’s mind. However, upon request, Adin Ross went on to kiss his girlfriend Demisux on the cheek therefore marking the official announcement of their relationship.

Have Adin Ross and Demisux broken up?

Immediately after publicly accepting their relationship, the Fortnite player has been seen hanging out, streaming, and vlogging in Adin’s warehouse and at his house. Although they had made a few sweet memories, there was a turn of events when Demi accidentally showcased Adin’s new car before the official revelation. This sparked some anger in Adin, who shortly after was seen having a small quarrel with Demi. He had also asked her to leave his house immediately before publicly announcing that they had broken up.

Fortunately, the entire situation turned out to be just a prank on Demi. Further on, there have been multiple events that showcased their love for each other. May it be Adin Ross taking a tough stance when Konvy, a newbie streamer took screenshots of Demi’s intimate online pictures or when Demisux portrayed hatred and turned jealous about Adin flirting and hanging out with other beautiful girls.