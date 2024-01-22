“So I’m Not a Cu*k Right?” – Demisux Looks Disgusted Seeing Adin Ross’s Behavior on IShowSpeed’s Birthday Stream

Demisux recently got to see clips featuring Adin David Ross having a fun time during the birthday stream of Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr and was weirded by his activities with a girl of color. For a brief context, Adin Ross is an OG live streamer and is currently in an active relationship with Demisux, a fairly popular Twitch and Kick streamer.

They had met each other on-stream but got to personally meet a couple of weeks back and confirmed their relationship to the public with a kiss on-stream. Adin and Demi do not live with each other but they make sure to visit each other whenever possible. However, they have already been through a couple of disagreements about Adin’s on-stream activities which are considered unacceptable when in a relationship.

The first incident came to light when the Face of Kick had invited two beautiful girls to get featured on his stream and was found flirting with them. Further on the same stream, the streaming sensation had taken the girls to a str*p club and was seen indulging in inappropriate behaviors with the str*ppers. Thereafter, it was during Demisux’s recent Kick livestream that she was directed to a video of Adin getting a kiss from another girl during IShowSpeed’s birthday stream.

Adin’s girlfriend instantly closed her eyes claiming she was not going to see the clip. Her response to the video included, “I can’t, so I am not a cu*k right because I didn’t see it technically, right? Like I didn’t look at it.” Moments later, she saw the clip of him getting flashed on-stream and she was astonished. She quickly transitioned from the video to her camera and reacted instantly by stating, “What the f*ck, No…that’s not real, you know, we are done with that video, we are done.”

IShowSpeed’s birthday stream was so wild it even flabbergasted Demisux

IShowSpeed recently celebrated his 19th birthday and streamed a birthday special stream that featured himself along with Adin Ross, Kai Carlo Cenat III, his younger brother, and a few girls just to make the stream more exciting. Surprisingly, the stream was filled with several unexpected moments including a few being embarrassing and others being wild.

Although the stream started pretty normal, the first surprise was Adin’s gift to Speed, a CR7 watch worth over $150k. Shortly after, Speed embarrassed himself by farting on a girl’s face twice. Deeper into the stream, it was not only Darren but also Adin Ross who displayed unacceptable behaviors when in a relationship. The streaming sensation got a kiss from a single girl and sometime later got flashed by another girl upon request.

Recently when Demisux, Adin Ross’s girlfriend started streaming, her viewers flooded the chat pointing out different moments from Speed’s stream. She reacted to a few of them and was disgusted by her boyfriend’s choices. However, the chat took Adin’s side and stated how Adin was forced to kiss the girl.

Despite explanations, Demisux requested proof clips so she could understand the situation. She further stated, “You guys know me like I am the detective, I am the leaker, I need to get to the bottom of like every case so I am filled with the knowledge and the right information…I am just really trying to get to the bottom of it, I am just trying to like understand what’s going on, you know?”