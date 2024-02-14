Adin Ross Girlfriend: Are Adin Ross and Demisux Still Together?

The relationship between Adin David Ross and Demisux stirred up quite some heat on the internet. One of the most popular streamers of today, Adin Ross is known as the “Face of Kick” because of the influence he has on the live-streaming platform. Although he started out as a mere gaming streaming, his career skyrocketed after he started collaborating with numerous celebrities. On the other hand, Demisux is a live-streamer who is known for her Fortnite and Just Chatting streams.



Advertisement

It is unclear as to when Adin and Demi crossed paths for the first time, but it did not take them long to get comfortable with each other. Soon after, the two were spotted hanging out, talking, flirting on calls, and streaming together. However, even though the community speculated that Adin and Demi were in a relationship, the streamers never addressed this speculation directly, choosing to keep things mysterious.



Nevertheless, during the 2024 New Year stream with Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. fans finally got an official confirmation. Speed surprised Adin Ross with Demisux and upon request, Adin proceeded to kiss her. Although the couple never lived together, the Fortnite streamer made frequent visits to Adin’s house and was seen hanging out, streaming together, and having sleepovers.

Advertisement

Naturally, Adin and Demi also had their fair share of disagreements and quarrels. The first such situation arose when Demisux accidentally revealed the Kick streamer’s new car before schedule. This angered Adin who eventually forced her to leave his house immediately. Adin Ross also proceeded to announce that the incident had led to their breakup, even though the situation turned out to be a prank on Demi. On the contrary, there were several instances when Demi was jealous of Adin hanging out and talking to other beautiful girls.

Did Adin Ross break up with Demisux?

Adin Ross has made a clear statement claiming he has officially broken up with Demisux. However, Demi had a different claim to make. According to her, they were not even dating to begin with.

Just after a few weeks of being spotted together, things between Adin Ross and Demisux turned sour. The entire issue originated when Adin took to social media and claimed Demi had cheated on him. According to the streamer, his girlfriend had lied to him about hanging out with her mother and had instead linked up with her former boyfriend. Naturally, Adin was hurt by this incident and he could not trust Demi again.



Advertisement

Adin Ross addresses the Demisux betrayal. “People are f%^ng trash. Straight up” pic.twitter.com/lS0KzfatAV — THRIVE (@ThriveForeverX) February 11, 2024

DemiSux speaks on lying to Adin Ross and visiting her ex-boyfriend pic.twitter.com/A5rFKsafwZ — Kick Clips (@kick_clips) February 12, 2024

Addressing the situation and his rotten luck, Adin further stated, “People come and go, I get f**ked over a lot. People are f**king trash, straight up that is life.” The cheating allegations turned out to be a major backlash for Demisux. Soon after, she acknowledged that she should not have lied to Adin. However, when responding to the serious hate and accusations she stated, “I literally don’t understand why people think I cheated, we were not dating.” According to Demisux, she and Adin Ross never dated and are happily leading single lives at present.