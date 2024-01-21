Adin Ross Has Seemingly Bought a $2500000 Suite for the Super Bowl LVIII, Sources Claim It Is to Impress His New Girlfriend

According to reports from inside sources, Adin David Ross has made one of his biggest purchases recently i.e. a $2,500,000 suite for the Super Bowl LVIII. For a brief context, the Super Bowl is the final championship game of the NFL season. This year it is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium located in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, 2024.

The Super Bowl has been a tradition of the NFL for several decades now. Americans consider this event to be much more than just a football game as they get together with family, party with friends, and have a good time all around. People’s most-waited half-time entertainment includes popular invitees every year and Super Bowl LVIII has invited legendary singers including Usher, Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day.

Although most people buy regular yet expensive tickets for normal seats at the stadium, some top-tier personalities prefer exclusive suites for added privacy. Based on the location, types of suites vary vastly and can range anywhere between $200k to even more than $2 million. They allow around 16-24 people based on the suite type selected and include VIP amenities including personal parking space, free and high-quality food, beverages, and alcohol, dedicated attendants, climate control, and a personal viewing area.

Recently, as per reports provided by inside sources, Adin Ross, one of the most celebrated live-streaming personalities, has purchased a $2,500,000 suite for the Super Bowl 2024. It is said that the streaming sensation might have pulled the expensive stunt to impress his new girlfriend, Demisux. However, fans were very happy and flooded with comments stating “W Adin.” At the same time, some people had their doubts and tagged Demisux to question if the purchase was real, while a commenter claimed Adin must have purchased the suite for himself and nothing more.

Adin Ross has reportedly purchased a $2,500,000 suite for Super Bowl LVIII to impress his new girlfriend ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0nqHQYURJB — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) January 20, 2024

IShowSpeed and Sneako are also supposed to be at the Super Bowl LVIII

Fans are going to be lucky this year because it is not only Adin Ross who is making an appearance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A recent viral clip from Speed’s dad has confirmed that Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins is all set to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this year. Upon request, the YouTube streamer has also agreed to take his father to the event.

| BREAKING: Speed will be attending the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/JUtb5yYzQ8 — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 20, 2024

Nevertheless, despite Speed confirming his presence at the event, it is unknown if the award-winning streamer has got himself a suite, just stadium tickets, or is going to tag along with Adin Ross. The latter could very much be possible considering Adin and Speed are close buddies.

Sneako has reportedly bought a $1,250,000 suite for Super Bowl LVIII pic.twitter.com/j7qLvh3YJY — Sneakos Empire (@sneakosempire) January 20, 2024

Apart from IShowSpeed, according to reports provided by inside sources, one of the most controversial live streamers, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy has bought himself a $1,250,000 suite for the Super Bowl LVIII. However, we still do not know who are going to join Sneako for this annual event.

