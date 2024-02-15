“I Am Contemplating if I Should Fold at the Moment” – Adin Ross Hints at Giving Demisux Another Chance Even as Fans Beg Him Not To

Fans were left shocked after popular streamer Adin Ross suggested he might be open to giving Demisux another chance to redeem herself. Although Adin and Demi appeared to be together since the beginning of 2024, the female streamer has since insisted that their relationship was not romantic. Despite that, Adin went on to accuse Demisux of lying and cheating on him before claiming that they had broken up. Naturally, the whole experience left a bitter taste in Adin’s mouth, and he recently announced he would be staying away from relationships for a very long time unless his partner had immense fame and money. The streamer also claimed he would focus exclusively on his streaming empire and safeguard the self-respect he has worked so hard to achieve.

Adin Ross hints at giving Demisux another chance on Valentine’s Day “I honestly am contemplating folding as of now”. pic.twitter.com/2VSpsFY7vQ — THRIVE (@ThriveForeverX) February 15, 2024

However, people were left surprised when the Kick streamer suggested he might go back on his word if possible. It was in his Valentine’s livestream that Adin spoke about giving Demisux a second chance. Although he was happy about joining his mother for a great Valentine’s dinner, he was hurting for not having a special somebody. Moments later, he stated, “It’s cool but I am just contemplating if we are gonna fold. I don’t know if I would fold or not… but we are gonna talk about it.”

Fans believe giving Demisux another chance will not bode well for Adin Ross

Adin Ross has been linked with several people in the past, with a notable few being Pamela “Pamibaby” Gheriafi, Corinna Kopf, and recently Demisux. Although all of them are from the social media and live-streaming world, things did not end well with either of them. Keeping in mind Adin’s past mistakes, fans went on to claim that giving Demisux another chance would not bode well for the streamer.

According to fans, Demi had already lied and cheated on Adin while actively dating him. Therefore, if given a second chance the same scenario might present itself and hurt Adin further. People insisted and begged Adin Ross to rather stay strong and not give in to such thoughts. A commenter also doubted if Adin was in his right mind to contemplate such a decision.



I’d love to hear why he’s contemplating maybe her went crazy — THRIVE (@ThriveForeverX) February 15, 2024

No coming back from having a another man’s d in her mouth — Marco Watts (@MarcoWatts_) February 15, 2024

Nevertheless, fans claimed Adin had a lot of years in front of him and advised him to remain patient. They insisted that in his current state, it is better to just distract himself with work, money, and fame, rather than hurrying to fix the relationship issue or find a new girlfriend. It is always better to take some time and wait for the right moment and the right person.