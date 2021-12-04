“She can beg” – Bayley denies saying she wanted to have a match with fellow Superstar

Bayley denies saying she wanted to have a match with fellow Superstar. The Role Model is one of the biggest stars in WWE’s Women’s division.

WWE Superstar Bayley is currently out with a torn ACL and it will be quite some time before fans see her in action again. However, that hasn’t stopped her from interacting with the WWE Universe on social media. She regularly takes to Twitter to connect with her fans and fellow wrestlers.

The former SmackDown women’s champion recently responded to a fan who posted a snippet of former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai’s interview with Sports Illustrated. Shirai spoke about a potential move to the main roster and expressed her eagerness to face Sasha Banks once again.

The Genius of the Sky also mentioned that she had heard Bayley wanted to work with her and was positive about her potential encounter with the Role Model.

“Of course, I would be open to a move to SmackDown or Raw. The opportunity would present new goals and encounters different from what I have achieved and experienced in NXT. I would like a rematch with Sasha Banks as soon as possible. I also heard Bayley say she wanted to have a match with me, and I would definitely relish my first confrontation with her. If it is a title match, even better.”

Bayley has now taken to social media to term Shirai a liar and made it clear that the only way for them to share a ring was if she begged her for it.

“Never said that. She can beg.”

never said that. She can beg — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 4, 2021



Funnily, earlier this year, Bayley sent out a tweet that said exactly what Shirai repeated in her interview.

I want to wrestle @shirai_io — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 16, 2021



Both Bayley and Io Shirai are considered generational talents and have earned the respect of both fans and their peers alike with their performances over the years.

They were both instrumental to WWE and NXT’s success last year. Bayley became the longest reigning SmackDown Champion and was easily the most entertaining act during the early days of the pandemic. Shirai on the other hand, was the NXT Women’s Champion and had a dominant run with the title.

A match between the two has fight of the night potential and fans will be hoping that both women get what they wish for in the coming future.

