“I’m just kind of doing what I want to do” – CM Punk responds to criticism towards his AEW booking

CM Punk responds to criticism towards his AEW booking. The Voice of the Voiceless has had an underwhelming run according to some quarters.

CM Punk walked into AEW on Rampage on August 20 in Chicago to a rousing ovation. He quickly became the most talked about personality. However, in the months since, he and Tony Khan have been accused of cooling him down instead of building the promotion around him.

In a conversation with Bleacher Report, CM Punk said that he understood where the criticism was coming from. However, he went on to add that Fans have become accustomed to a certain type of booking for over two decades and they should at least wait until they’re done telling done the story before they judge it.

“I think the majority of people currently watching wrestling have been fed the same thing for 20-25 years so that when they see something different, they automatically don’t understand it, don’t like it, or try to dissect it. There are a million different styles of pro wrestling, there are a million different booking philosophies, and I’m just kind of doing what I want to do. You can’t really look at the whole picture until you know we’re done telling the story.

“I can’t tell you when we’re going to be done telling the story. Stuff does change, we come up with stuff on the fly, some stuff is planned. There are a lot of moving parts, but I just think it’s a different way to do stuff and that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad or wrong.

“And honestly, this is all meant for me to kind of have fun with. So as long as I’m having fun and I’m doing what I want to do, I don’t listen to the criticism. I can understand the criticism because we’re not doing what people are used to what they’ve seen for 20 years, but we’re moving in the right direction and at the pace we want to go.”

CM Punk fought Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear tonight. The two had a physical back and forth before Punk picked the victory with a GTS. He went in to shake Kingston’s hand after the match, however, Kingston denied it.

