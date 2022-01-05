“This is a paint by numbers wrestling story” – Eric Bischoff criticizes Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson for lacking depth and structure

Eric Bischoff criticizes Adam Page vs Bryan Danielson for lacking depth and structure. The two will face each other for the AEW World Championship once again this week.

Adam Page’s first title defence came against Bryan Danielson. The two faced each other at Winter is coming in a time limit draw. They went at it for an hour. However, with neither of the two able to overcome each other, the match ended in a draw, resulting in Adam Page retaining the championship.

Former WCW president, Eric Bischoff, discussed this match on his 83 Weeks podcast. He praised the match for being great but was not too pleased with the feud itself. He called it a paint by numbers wrestling story that the fans will eventually forget about because there is no moment worth remembering in it.

“It’s the genuine lack of depth and real structure to story, this is a paint by numbers wrestling story. When it will be over, a year from now or two years from now, I really doubt anyone will remember this. Despite the fact there are incredible talent involved, no one is going to remember it because there is nothing to remember. There is no moment. There are great matches, sure, but there just isn’t any story.”

Danielson has shared the ring with two AEW Champions and both of these matches have ended in time limit draws. Page and Danielson will go at it once again on the premiere of AEW Dynamite on TBS Network, Jan 5, Live in Newark this week.

It will be interesting to see if the promotion pulls the trigger and puts the title on Danielson shortly after Page’s title win or will the former WWE Champion suffer his first loss at AEW.

