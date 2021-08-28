When will Daniel Bryan make his AEW debut? The former WWE Superstar has been linked with AEW since the expiration of his WWE contract.

Daniel Bryan is one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. He is a multiple time WWE Champion and has main evented their flagship show twice, including this year. Bryan has been rumored to be on his way to AEW since news broke out that he wasn’t re-signing with the WWE.

Quite some time has passed since but Bryan is yet to show up. AEW has gone on and added CM Punk to their roster since but there has been no word regarding Bryan. Well, atleast until Punk decided to hand out spoilers, all but conforming that Bryan was indeed headed to AEW.

When will Daniel Bryan make his AEW debut?

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam. Daniel Bryan will make his debut at he AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 5. Haynes originally broke the news on Bryan signing with AEW earlier this summer.

“After speaking with multiple sources within AEW, I can now confirm that the company has upped plans for Bryan Danielson’s debut. The new plan I was told is for Danielson to debut at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, 2021. I had initially heard this rumor a couple weeks back, but was able to confirm the plan with multiple sources.”

Bryan was originally rumored to make his AEW debut at the September 22 Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in New York City. However, the decision to push Bryan’s debut up was reportedly made after internal concern regarding the the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. Since New York now has mask mandates, there is concern about how things will look when the event rolls around.

Bryan’s last wrestling match was the Career vs. Title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 30 SmackDown. There was a feeling among some that he may re-sign with the WWE but he is now set to make his AEW debut.

His contract with AEW will see him make comparable money to what WWE was offering him to re-sign there. He will also be able to wrestle in Japan. Bryan will also be working lesser dates and will be asked for creative input into his AEW character.

