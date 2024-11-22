After Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Expresses Keen Desire to Play NFL in His 40s

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

NFL quarterbacks lifespans have never been consistently longer than they are in this modern age. Tom Brady (45) set the standard for high-level play after 40. Aaron Rodgers (soon to be 41) is clearly not the same player he once was, but ranks 11th in the league in passing yards this season.

Peyton Manning (39) and Ben Roethlisberger (39) didn’t play at age-40, but posted winning records and led their teams to playoff berths in their final campaigns. Manning – with great assistance from his defense – even won a Super Bowl. The success of all four men in the latter stage of their careers is inspiring Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to attempt a similar run.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Wilson indicated he’d has no intention of retiring from the NFL anytime soon. His ideal timeline sets him up to remain an active player until he’s 40-42 years old.

“I definitely want to play another five-to-seven more [seasons]. You know, I think that’s always been my goal. I’ve been very clear about that since the beginning. I think that [has] always been my mindset… I’ve been fortunate to be able to play, I don’t know, 200 plus games… I feel great. I feel young.”

Wilson’s 193rd regular season game takes place tonight against the Cleveland Browns. Including playoff starts, the nine-time Pro Bowler will have appeared in 209 contests after Thursday Night Football. But he’s still hungry for more.

Will Russell Wilson remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers after 2024?

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired both Wilson and Justin Fields. Their additions massively improved their QB room. The duo also gave the Steelers the ability to develop Fields for the future while competing short-term behind Wilson.

Wilson’s training camp calf injury allowed Fields to make six starts at the beginning of the season. His productivity and winning record (4-2) nearly changed Pittsburgh’s intentions. However, head coach Mike Tomlin elected to roll with Wilson once he was healthy. Since then (Week 7), the Steelers are 4-0 and are averaging 27.3 points per game.

The 13-year veteran has exceeded expectations with his results. His success has some thinking Pittsburgh could consider inking him to a new contract this upcoming offseason. That, though, is not something Wilson is concerned about. His priority is on racking up wins and getting the Steelers to the playoffs.

“When I’m playing… I’m so engulfed in the moment. I think it’s so critical to be that way because it’s too hard to think about what’s ahead or what’s behind… [QB is] the hardest position in the world. Every day, you’ve got to be in the moment right now.”

Pittsburgh has made the postseason two of the past three seasons, but they weren’t regarded as legitimate Super Bowl contenders either time. They also still have plenty of doubters despite an 8-2 start this year. Whether they capture the organization’s seventh Lombardi Trophy remains to be seen. But Wilson, and his teammates, are sure to keep fighting for the respect they deserve all season long.