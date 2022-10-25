All achievements in Modern Warfare 2 listed

The Modern Warfare 2 achievement list is out, revealing 25 accolades that players can earn in the first-person shooter.

Activision’s classic from 2009 is reborn as COD Modern Warfare 2 gets an uplift in 2022. The critically acclaimed shooter has been completely remade in a new engine and will sport next-gen features. Fan-favorite characters like Soap, Captain Price, and Ghost will all be making a return. Additionally, MW2 will be a cross-gen title, released on the PS4 and Xbox One alongside their modern counterparts. The complete launch platforms are PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

After an extensive beta period in September, the game is already in the hands of players and the achievement list has surfaced.

Modern Warfare 2 full achievement list

Modern Warfare 2 has 25 achievements in total:

We are RTB – Collect all the Trophies

– Collect all the Trophies Crocodile – Shoot three enemies while underwater in ‘Wetwork’

– Shoot three enemies while underwater in ‘Wetwork’ Must be Wind – Rescue the hostages in ‘Countdown’ without the enemies firing their weapons

– Rescue the hostages in ‘Countdown’ without the enemies firing their weapons Gunless – Finish ‘Alone’ without firing a gun

– Finish ‘Alone’ without firing a gun Test Drive – Drive five vehicle types in ‘Violence and Timing’

– Drive five vehicle types in ‘Violence and Timing’ Ghost-in-Training – Reach the penthouse in ‘El Sin Nombre’ without killing anyone or triggering the alarm

– Reach the penthouse in ‘El Sin Nombre’ without killing anyone or triggering the alarm Don’t touch the deck! – In ‘Dark Water’, advance 90 meters towards the front of the ship without touching the deck

– In ‘Dark Water’, advance 90 meters towards the front of the ship without touching the deck Keeping this One – Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack

– Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack Gentleman Thief – Open three safes in the Campaign

– Open three safes in the Campaign Wall of Duty – Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or in Co-op

– Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or in Co-op Daredevil – While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or in Co-op

– While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or in Co-op Practice makes Perfect – Shoot all the targets in the training area in ‘Ghost Team’

– Shoot all the targets in the training area in ‘Ghost Team’ A Crappy Way to Die – Kill the enemy in the porta-potty

– Kill the enemy in the porta-potty Nessie – Reach the barge without being seen in ‘Wetwork’

– Reach the barge without being seen in ‘Wetwork’ No time to lose – Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes

– Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes Backpack Guy – Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex, and Frag in ‘Prison Break’

– Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex, and Frag in ‘Prison Break’ Cutting Heads off Snakes – Finish all Campaign missions on Veteran or Realism difficulty

– Finish all Campaign missions on Veteran or Realism difficulty Time for Pints – Finish the Campaign on any difficulty

– Finish the Campaign on any difficulty Nobody was There – Never trigger the alarm in ‘Recon by Fire’

– Never trigger the alarm in ‘Recon by Fire’ Night Fight – Earn three Stars in ‘Low Profile’

– Earn three Stars in ‘Low Profile’ Hellride – Earn three Stars in ‘Denied Area’

– Earn three Stars in ‘Denied Area’ Kings of the Mountain – Earn three Stars in ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’

– Earn three Stars in ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’ Going Dark – Complete ‘Low Profile’ without triggering any alarms

– Complete ‘Low Profile’ without triggering any alarms Only the Beginning – Earn at least one Star in Co-op

– Earn at least one Star in Co-op Full SSE – Find 20 intel fragments in Co-op

As of now, there seem to be no platform-specific achievements. PlayStation users will have certain trophies bunched in the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum categories. Others will earn trophies in a uniform manner. Those with Modern Warfare 2 early access can play the game’s campaign right now. Multiplayer access to the game will be unlocked on October 28, 2022.