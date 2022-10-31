Modern Warfare 2 ping feature temporarily disabled due to game-breaking bug

After launching on October 28, Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 has hit the ground running. However, the game is far from perfect with new issues cropping up each day. After disabling attachment tuning due to the crashes it caused, the developers have disabled another feature of the game. The next victim is the ping feature which has an unintended exploit. By using this exploit, players can essentially tag a player for entire games, learning where they are at all times. Needless to say, in a competitive shooter, this is absolutely game-breaking. As a result, the developers have silently removed the feature for now.

Also read: After ending support for F1 Manager 2022, developers clarify statement: Support to continue minus significant gameplay changes

Infinity Ward silently patches the ping feature in Modern Warfare 2 after it grants players wallhacks

In a viral post by Reddit user u/zFStatic, the bug can be seen in action. After pinging the enemy during the death screen, a marker is permanently placed on them, persisting after respawns. The user clarifies that the bug lasts the entire game, essentially lending wallhacks to players. The post gained a lot of traction and within a day, Infinity Ward sprung into action. The feature has now been disabled entirely until Infinity Ward works on a fix.

In response to the revelation, several players shared instances where they always felt outplayed but couldn’t explain why. The ping bug helps explain how enemies seemed to always pre-fire others and stay one step ahead. In shooters like Modern Warfare 2, bugs like these are absolutely game-breaking. Here’s what a few players had to say:

“I read a bunch of comments saying people were hacking and “definitely had walls” this explains a lot” – u/Happy_Camper420



“This isn’t something that can wait, this needs an urgent patch ASAP. I literally said to my mate about an hour ago “I’m sure hacks are rife ATM, people are coming directly to me with no UAV” and this was countless games, it was becoming extremely frustrating…” – u/Funnellboi

Infinity Ward hasn’t released a statement about the issue as of now. As a result, there is no timetable for when this bug will be fixed. However, considering its severity, a hotfix can be expected in the next few days.