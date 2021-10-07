“Allen Iverson said LeBron James is a killer and it goes without saying”: Taylor Rooks tells Skip Bayless to watch her entire interview with The Answer

American sports journalist Taylor Rooks clarifies the LeBron James controversy around Allen Iverson’s top 5 picks on killers in the NBA. Rooks takes a dig at Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless for his ignorance.

During a recent appearance on the Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks vodcast, Allen Iverson gave his top 5 picks on killers in the NBA. The Answer had Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Damian Lillard.

However, social media was quick to start a controversy, buzzing with the news of AI skipping James in his top 5 list. The topic would find itself on the desk of Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, who would go back and forth debating on their popular show Undisputed.

Shannon believed James not being on AI’s list of top 5 killers was the latter’s individual opinion. However, Skip, who has been an avid critic of the Lakers superstar since his high-school days, found this the perfect opportunity to make his case as to why James would never be the GOAT.

With multiple news channels and social media making a big deal out of the whole situation Rooks who interviewed AI, took to Twitter to clarify the miscommunication.

Taylor Rooks calls out the makers of the show Undisputed for not doing their research properly.

The latest episode had panelists Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debating Allen Iverson’s choice for top 5 killers on the court. The main crux of the discussion dealt with LeBron James not being on The Answer’s list.

AI’s take on the top 5 killers in the NBA gave Skip all the ammunition he needed to go against James. The Undisputed analyst took a dig at the four-time champion stating how despite being one of the top all-time scorers in the NBA, James lacked the killer instinct.

On the other hand, Shannon felt AI’s take on the top 5 killers in the NBA took nothing away from the greatness of King James. The former NFL player called it personal preference.

Recently, the host of the vodcast Taylor Rooks took to Twitter to talk about the entire episode. Rooks clarified the misinformation being spread across various media platforms.

This is why you have to watch entire interviews and not just clips. Allen Iverson said Lebron is a killer and it goes without saying, and THAT is why he didn’t add him to the list. Because it’s a given. https://t.co/FYVSFXAsX9 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 6, 2021

And I normally wouldn’t comment on another show because that is bad form, but I felt it was my responsibility because it was my interview. Just want the words to be clear. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 6, 2021

Thus if one revisits the interview, AI can be seen stating that he wouldn’t put James on any list as he is beyond all of this.

“I’m not putting him in any category man, that’s LeBron man that’s Lebron.”

It is evident how in today’s time misinformation can spread like wildfire on the internet. The surprising part is when journalists and analysts with tons of experience in their respective fields forget to do their homework.