Amid Micah Parsons’ Issue, Dallas Cowboys Outscore Golden State Warriors Due to Jerry Jones Effect

Despite being several months into their negotiation process, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys appear to be further away from reaching a deal than ever before. The team’s owner, Jerry Jones, has made several attempts at circumventing Parsons’ representatives, and it’s now resulted in the star pass rusher demanding a trade.

Nevertheless, even though the Cowboys are losing one of their most prominent players, the franchise continues to be one of the most valuable in all of sports and entertainment. According to Sportico’s most recent valuations, Jones continues to be the proud owner of the most valuable franchise in the NFL today.

Dallas received an evaluation of $12.8 billion, which just may be the highest of any sports team in the world. That’s a 24% increase from their 2024 evaluation, highlighting the exponential growth of NFL franchises in recent years.

To give some context, the most valuable team in the National Basketball Association, the Golden State Warriors, recently received a valuation of $9.4 billion. Were they an NFL franchise, the Warriors would be just the fifth most valuable team in the league.

The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL to receive an evaluation of more than $12 billion. The next closest teams are the Los Angeles Rams, who are valued at $10.43 billion, and the New York Giants, who received an evaluation of $10.25 billion.

From there, the New England Patriots and their evaluation of $8.76 billion, along with the San Francisco 49ers and their evaluation of $8.6 billion, help to round out the list of the top five most valuable franchises in the NFL. As of today, there are officially eight NFL franchises that are all worth more than $8 billion respectively.

We’re seeing an unprecedented amount of growth in football, from both a talent and financial perspective. Thanks to the Green Bay Packers’ financial disclosures, we also know that the NFL raked in a record-breaking amount of revenue in 2024.

The NFC North franchise announced that it was receiving $432.6 million in revenue sharing, implying that the entire league shared more than $13 billion in revenue from the past year. Simply put, it doesn’t matter what any one star player, such as Parsons, does or decides. Much like life, the NFL will move on without them.

It doesn’t matter if that is for better or worse. All that matters is the bottom line. So long as Roger Goodell and the rest of the league’s owners continue to profit, that’s all that will ever matter.