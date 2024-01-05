Although Own Future Stands in Jeopardy, Justin Fields Roasts Entire Green Bay Ahead of Cold Match Up

Justin Fields has picked things up for the Chicago Bears after returning from a left thumb injury. After a slow start against the Lions in Week 11, he has racked up four wins in the next five weeks. For their final bout, Monsters of the Midway will face the Packers, and Fields quickly captured the media’s attention with his bold comments about the opponent’s fanbase.

Advertisement

During his recent presser, the former Buckeyes star humorously quipped that the Packers fans, also known as Cheeseheads, will be super loud during the upcoming game as there’s not much to do in Green Bay except for watching football. He remarked,

“There’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football,” followed by, “It’s going to be a great environment for us to play in, and hopefully, we’ll have a great game and get the win on Sunday.”

Advertisement

It’s certainly something coming from a quarterback whose future on his team is in jeopardy. Moreover, his team is also dead last in the NFC North. Nevertheless, fans have taken his playful jab with grace and showered praise on the star QB.

Following a victorious game against the Falcons, the atmosphere among Da Bears was electrifying. Enthusiastic cheers of “We want Justin” echoed throughout the stadium, a reaction to Justin Fields’ remarkable performance where he amassed 268 yards and a touchdown.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dave_bfr/status/1741551252255776806?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the debate around his return as the quarterback in 2024 seems like a 50-50 proposition. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has noted that Fields’ recent playmaking skills have complicated the Bears’ decisions for the upcoming draft. He further added that the Bears might get a second or third-round pick for their rookie QB.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1o9VvesxpQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

If the team decided to double down and commit to Fields, it could make quite a dent in 2025. However, it could still turn out to be a bargain for a starting quarterback of his caliber.

However, the quarterback class of 2025, featuring talents like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, poses a tantalizing alternative. Another layer to this complexity is the tension between Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Fields’ comments about a less-than-stellar performance against the Buccaneers hinted at discord, suggesting Getsy’s system might not be the best fit for his skill set.

Previewing the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

As we turn our attention to the Green Bay Packers, their situation with quarterback Jordan Love mirrors the Bears’ quandary. Green Bay, opting for a one-year extension over a fifth-year option, has tied much of Love’s 2024 compensation to performance incentives. For instance, he will take home $500k if the team makes the playoffs, as per Sports Illustrated. Moreover, there’s a playoff berth at stake.

A win against the Bears would not only secure a playoff spot for the Packers but also boost Love’s potential of inking a lucrative contract extension with the team. The Packers have the home advantage, and it’s not like they haven’t already beaten the Bears this season. In their Week 2 bout, the Green and the Gold clinched a win with an 18-point lead.

All in all — the stakes are incredibly high, not just for the teams but for their respective quarterbacks. Fields, with his future in the balance, faces a critical test against a motivated Green Bay led by Jordan Love.