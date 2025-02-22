Where Will Aaron Rodgers Go in 2025? Mike Florio Lists Possible Landing Spots for the Veteran QB

Aaron Rodgers’s chapter in the book of NFL, which started in 2005 in Green Bay, still seems to be unfinished. Despite being almost 42 and coming off two turbulent years in New York, he still harbors the desire to take more snaps and throw more touchdowns. So what will it be for him- Golfing, QB2, or a starting spot somewhere mediocre?

With the Jets parting ways with the veteran, where will the 4-time MVP land? Can he find himself a new home? Mike Florio has some answers.

Rodgers as QB2 in Miami

During the latest episode of Pro Football Talk, Florio suggested the Miami Dolphins as an option for Rodgers. But why?

“Would the Dolphins not make sense with Rodgers as the available backup to Tua Tagovailoa who has been injury prone? If you look at recent QB history in Miami, there’s going to be an opportunity to play,” is what Florio had to say.

Tua Tagovailoa’s issues have been glaring. He suffered his third diagnosed concussion in the 2024 season, sparking concerns about his health. Many even urged him to take an early retirement. However, the Alabama Alum wants to stick it out, having signed a four-year $212 million contract with Miami. We saw last season that Miami crumbled without him, losing games and failing to make the playoffs.

Tyler Huntley did an admirable job but he will be a free agent. The Dolphins need a solid backup for Tua and with not many exciting options in free agency, Aaron Rodgers could be the answer to their problem.

He might get his time in the sun given Tua’s playing style and propensity to get hurt. Mike McDaniels runs an exciting offense in Miami and A-Rod could thrive here. But the real question is- Will Aaron accept a role as QB2 and sign a vet minimum deal?

Pittsburgh Steelers still unsure of Wilson or Fields

The Steelers had another winning season and made the playoffs. But it was the same story in the postseason. Their offensive problems were glaring and QB issues came to light with Russell Wilson who is now a free agent. In the final stretch, Pittsburgh was poor offensively.

No one believes Russ did enough to make Mike Tomlin sign him again. Fields wasn’t too convincing in his six games. The QB position remains in play. Instead of declining Wilson, they could sign Rodgers who looked better at the back end of the last season.

He still has a lot of football left in him and QBs returning from ACL injury tend to play better in year two. Florio thinks “The Steelers are the ones that make sense from Rodgers’ standpoint.” But do they even “want him” is the glaring question.

The issues are his contract and lack of mobility. A-Rod might not fit in Arthur Smith’s system.

Are the Browns good enough to attract A-Rod?

Alongside the Dolphins and the Steelers, the Browns are another option for the veteran quarterback, albeit not as exciting as the other two. Cleveland would find it difficult to attract Rodgers even at the age of 41. “Are they good enough to attract Rodgers?” the analyst asked.

They can draft one with their second overall pick but no QB would be willing to go there. They lack competitiveness and “are already repelling Myles Garrett,” as Florio put it. They would be better served by sticking with Jameis Winston.

The Giants are another unexciting prospect

It’s no secret that the Giants need a QB after parting ways with Daniel Jones. They might draft one, someone like Shedeur or Jaxson Dart. But they still need a veteran backup. They might not even get a QB they want in the draft. Signing with them gives Rodgers a high possibility of starting.

But like Cleveland, they are many pieces away from competing in the NFC East and Rodgers would possibly consider retirement over having to play for them in the autumn of his career.

Tennessee Titans could be a perfect spot for Aaron

The Titans are likely to move on from Will Levis after a disappointing season and are in the market for a new quarterback. Holding the No. 1 pick in the draft, they have the opportunity to select a top prospect, with Cam Ward emerging as a potential target. If Tennessee drafts the Hurricanes alum, they’ll need a reliable backup—someone like Aaron Rodgers.

Ward is still young and a raw talent, meaning he’ll need time to develop at the NFL level. The Titans would benefit from a bridge quarterback, ideally a veteran presence to mentor their rookie. Given that they play in a relatively weak division, they are also one of the better-positioned teams to compete immediately.

Other potential landing spots for the four-time MVP include Minnesota—mirroring Brett Favre’s late-career move—Seattle, and Los Angeles, where the Rams are reportedly considering moving on from Matthew Stafford. For California native Aaron Rodgers, the Rams could be an ideal fit, offering both competitiveness and familiarity.

Several factors remain at play—would Rodgers accept a veteran minimum deal? Would he be open to a QB2 role? Or does he simply want to keep playing without the pressure of competing?