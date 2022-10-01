“Imagine What Conor McGregor Woulda Done”: Fans Share Their Disgust as Floyd Mayweather Gives Malicious Smile After Watching His Own Bodyguard Get Knocked Out

Floyd Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer to have laced the pair of gloves. Yet, it’s his ruthless nature that has captivated the fans!

Mayweather has assembled a formidable resume in boxing that goes beyond the 20-year threshold. His work, which began as an amateur, later turned him into one of the finest professional boxers in the sport’s history.

His bouts against the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, and most notably Manny Pacquiao, are fabled. Since Mayweather’s retirement in 2015, ‘Money Mayweather has competed in exhibition contests.

The significant one being his highly anticipated and sought-after fight with former UFC two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor. Floyd emerged victorious, in the aftermath of the 10th round stoppage.

He retired accumulating 50 wins and sustaining no losses. An impossible achievement made possible by an all-time great. Floyd has engraved his initials in boxing history, as the greatest defensive boxer of all time, without a shadow of a doubt.

Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition encounter with Japanese martial artist Mikuru Asakura, also provided a platform for his team to showcase their skill, and irrefutably, the former world champion was left amused!

Fans Share Their Disgust as Floyd Mayweather Gives Malicious Smile After Watching His Own Bodyguard Get Knocked Out

Mayweather’s collisions with influencers and martial artists are a recurring theme as of late. In 2022 itself, the 45-year-old competed in two exhibition bouts. His passion and love for the sport are transparent.

The occasion witnessed Floyd, hoard up another victory via knockout. However, his recent match with Asakura saw a bodyguard of his, Jizzy Mack, be provided the platform to perform. Unsurprisingly, he was introduced to the harsh reality of combat.

Jizzy Mack, is fondly remembered for his dissension with Conor McGregor, during the build-up to the contest between Mayweather and McGregor. The same event, which saw the Irishman hilariously refer to him as a ‘Juicehead Turkey’.

In a hysterical turn of events, Mack was found lying on the canvas, in the wake of a faceplant KO, by the considerably smaller, kickboxer, Kouzi. The knockout has now led to the 40-year-old being brutally trolled on social media.

This was pertaining to Conor’s belief that the bodyguard was utilizing substances for his large physique. It also goes to show that merely because someone builds up their body, does not mean they can necessarily compete at the highest level of combat sports.

