HomeSearch

A Collection of the Most Cryptic Andrew Tate Tweets Since his Arrest

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 08/03/2023

A Collection of the Most Cryptic Andrew Tate Tweets Since his Arrest

This article will take a look at the strangest things Andrew Tate has tweeted ever since he was arrested in Romania. Details below.

Tate is one of the most controversial figures on the internet. In recent years, he came into the spotlight for his erratic philosophy and opinions about women and mental health. He was arrested in Romania for human trafficking and other violations. He was taken from his property along with his brother Tristan to jail early in the year. Ever since he went to jail, his tweets have been downright confusing people. Take a look for yourself.

Also Read: New Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi Game Announced! Everything We Know So Far!

A Compilation of Cryptic Andrew Tate Tweets

Twitter is a controversial platform as is. However, Tate has used it to spread his philosophy in a strange way. Here is the first tweet, talking about flying.

Flying is Possible

We do not know how to decipher this tweet and put it in meaningful sentences but you can give it a try.

 Master Po

We do not know who Master Po is. Is he a self-made identity by Andrew or is it a pop culture reference? We leave that up to you.

Ghost in the…..Cell

Tate talks about defeating a ghost and sending it back to hell in this tweet.

He Knows

This tweet is the strangest one yet.

Conquest

This is the last one. There are a lot more tweets you can pick up and decipher since all of them have been cryptic. We do not know what condition Tate is in his jail cell. However we did find a tweet that will give us an insight.


The Tates are set to appear in another hearing at the end of March. Until then we have no updates on their condition. Their lawyer is doing lots of interviews with the media to clarify situations and update them on what is happening. As soon as we get to know something radical we will let you know. For more Andrew Tate news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have co-op? Guide to starting a co-op session with friends

About the author
Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Kachwala is a writer at The SportsRush. He likes to indulge in everything from Gaming to Movies, Finance to Cooking, and beyond. He prefers to spend his spare time reading books, playing video games, or watching Shroud videos on YouTube. A huge fan of wrestling, he has more than 500 hours played on WWE 2K14.

Read more from Adnan Juzar Kachwala