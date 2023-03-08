A Collection of the Most Cryptic Andrew Tate Tweets Since his Arrest

This article will take a look at the strangest things Andrew Tate has tweeted ever since he was arrested in Romania. Details below.

Tate is one of the most controversial figures on the internet. In recent years, he came into the spotlight for his erratic philosophy and opinions about women and mental health. He was arrested in Romania for human trafficking and other violations. He was taken from his property along with his brother Tristan to jail early in the year. Ever since he went to jail, his tweets have been downright confusing people. Take a look for yourself.

A Compilation of Cryptic Andrew Tate Tweets

Twitter is a controversial platform as is. However, Tate has used it to spread his philosophy in a strange way. Here is the first tweet, talking about flying.

Flying is Possible

How many of you have genuinely tried to fly? GENUINELY. How many of you have researched, trained, and truly TRIED to fly? NONE OF YOU. Why? Because you think it’s impossible. You’ve never pushed yourself because you believe the goal can never be achieved. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 27, 2023

We do not know how to decipher this tweet and put it in meaningful sentences but you can give it a try.

Master Po

There is one story that visits me very often in this cell: Atop Wudan in the year 109, Master Po took me to the cliff’s edge. “The first lesson in Zen is about mortality,” he said. “When you reach my level of power, you know exactly when you will die.” — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 22, 2023

We do not know who Master Po is. Is he a self-made identity by Andrew or is it a pop culture reference? We leave that up to you.

Ghost in the…..Cell

I was awoken last night by an icy chill and identified a ghost in my prison cell He was terrified and begged me not to annihilate him I sent him back to hell with a message for the demons I am always ready. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 25, 2023

Tate talks about defeating a ghost and sending it back to hell in this tweet.

He Knows

There are two possible futures of the universe One, they kill me Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution I ask my enemies to make a choice I will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combat Send your best — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 14, 2023

This tweet is the strangest one yet.

Conquest

They’ve brainwashed you. That’s why you can feel something isn’t quite right. Your soul, is fighting against the poison they’ve injected into your MIND. You must be true to yourself. Your masculine urge of conquest. Do not be defeated by apparition. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 14, 2023

This is the last one. There are a lot more tweets you can pick up and decipher since all of them have been cryptic. We do not know what condition Tate is in his jail cell. However we did find a tweet that will give us an insight.

They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. They try to pour hatred into my heart. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 24, 2023



The Tates are set to appear in another hearing at the end of March. Until then we have no updates on their condition. Their lawyer is doing lots of interviews with the media to clarify situations and update them on what is happening. As soon as we get to know something radical we will let you know. For more Andrew Tate news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

