“None of you will do anything about it” – When Conor McGregor owned the city of Rio de Janeiro

Conor McGregor is one of the most exciting people, not just in the UFC but in general. The Irish fighter has embarked on some of the most exciting battles and press conferences are incomparable.

The former two-time champion won his first title after beating former champion, Jose Aldo, at UFC 194.

While preparing for their battle, Conor McGregor appeared at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and was embarrassed by Aldo’s supporters. However, this did not dampen the confidence of the young Irishman. He went on to say that one of the most iconic lines in the history of MMA.



He said, “I own this city. I am the owner of Rio de Janeiro. I’m sitting up here with my feet on the desk. Who is going to do about it? None of you will do anything about it. ”

The name of McGregor, my family motto ‘S Rioghal Mo Dhream’, means royalty is in my blood. And that goes back. So to say he is a king and I am a joke, if this was a different time, I would attack his favela with a horse and kill anyone who was not fit to work. But we are in a new era, so I will release his * s,”he added.

The Highlight Of the Notorious MMA

Rise Of Conor

One of the biggest highlight in his UFC career was when he took on Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to be claimed as the first man in the UFC career to hold two belt simultaneously. The he back then treated as arguably the greatest showman in the UFC Sporting career. With no one as cool, stylish and confident character in the Sport. Even the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo also crediting him as the highlight of UFC.

Post of Cristiano and Conor

What Next For Conor McGregor

McGregor lost the bout against Poirier following referee stoppage. He suffered a broken tibia in the first round, which meant a TKO victory for Poirier. From the mat, McGregor continued his onslaught of vicious insults toward Poirier, clearly crossing a line when stating, “In your sleep, you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs.”

Under more typical circumstances, McGregor would have to win a fight (or two) before earning his shot at gold. He is 3–4 in his last seven fights, struggling to find the same success as a lightweight that he did when dominating the featherweight division. He would struggle against fellow top 10 talent in the lightweight division, especially top-tier fighters like Justin Gaethje.

Conor recently have shown interest to fight Kamaru Usman as he currently weights at 185.

