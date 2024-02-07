Dana White Bud Light Super Bowl commercial: UFC boss to debut alongside NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Post Malone

Dana White has another accomplishment to his name, a Super Bowl commercial. The Super Bowl is the most prestigious championship in American Sports. Following 17 games in the regular season, the two best teams in the nation rise to the top to battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Every year, one of the most awaited parts of the competition is the Super Bowl commercials. The UFC President has made it onto one of the commercials as seen on X.

A Super Bowl Commercial costs millions of dollars and brands come out with some of the most star-studded commercials. Bud Light, the UFC’s beer sponsor is one of the companies that has put out a Super Bowl commercial, and Dana White plays a role in it.

Take a look at the video:



The commercial showcases a Bud Light genie who grants people’s wishes. Also in the commercial are American Hip Hop and Pop star Post Malone and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

In true Dana White fashion, the UFC president is in the middle of a face-off in the commercial and says:

“He’s gonna need another bicep”

This is the first time the UFC president has appeared in a Super Bowl commercial and it is all thanks to the company’s partnership with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light. However, not everything is going his way currently.

Dana White gets fed up of the ‘oil me up’ comments on Instagram live

Dana White is facing a sea of ‘Oil me up’ comments after a post by Nina Marie Daniele on X. The influencer put out a post saying:



Since then, Dana White’s comments section on Instagram and his chat during Instagram live streams have been full of ‘Oil me up’ comments. The MMA community even made a ‘Dana White Oile Me Up’ official song. The UFC president finally had enough of it when he said this during a live stream:

“Anybody got anything good, other than stupid s*it. All the f*cking dumb s*it you guys are posting on here.”

Take a look at the video:





Dana White was referring to the ‘Oil me up’ comments in his chat. The UFC president had enough of the joke and will now regret making that promise to Nina Marie Daniele.