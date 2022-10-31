Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse complete patch notes
Danyal Arabi
|Mon Oct 31 2022
Just a few hours away from launch, Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse patch notes have been released. While a bunch of weapon and attachment tweaks have been made, no Legend changes have surfaced. Among the changes is a big Mastiff nerf that sees its base damage reduced and its spread increased. The light ammo weapon, R-99, has been buffed with an extra bullet in the blue and purple magazine attachments. Among the quality-of-life changes are modifications to the game’s UI which aim to make navigation more intuitive. A larger change is the increase to the round 1 pre-shrink time, which has been upped to 90 seconds. Read on for the full Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse patch notes.
Also read: CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage format, day one schedule, teams attending, and more
Full patch notes for Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse
Ranked
- Entry Requirement: Level 10 → 20
Balance updates
Crate Rotation
- Mastiff returns to the floor
- RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds
Gold Weapon
- R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW
Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]
- Added to floor loot and crafting bundles
Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]
- Rarity tier increased to legendary
- Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout
Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]
- Damage reduced by 1 when equipped
Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Crafting Rotation
- M600 Spitfire enters the crafter
- Peacekeeper enters the crafter
- Havoc returns to the floor
- P2020 returns to the floor
Rampage LMG
- Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop
- Removed heat decay over time
Rampage & Sentinel
- Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before the previous charge has expired
Mastiff
- Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5
- Widened blast pattern
- Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11
- Projectile growth reduced
- Reload can now be canceled with ADS
RE-45
- Damage increased from 12 to 14
- Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%
L-Star
- Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern
- Stow animations adjusted to better match timings
Volt SMG
- Reduced projectile speed
- Increased projectile gravity
Triple Take
- The rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35
- Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75
R99
- Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25
- Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28
Peacekeeper
- Projectile growth reduced
All Battle Royale Maps
- Ring 1 Preshrink Time increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.
Quality of life
- Updated the UI tabbed navigation system and presentation.
- Updates various menus to use the updated tabbed navigation system.
- Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance.
- Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates’ banners from their deathboxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner.
Bug fixes
- [Storm Point] Fixed an issue where a zipline was missing in the building on North Pad.
- [Kings Canyon] Fixed bug where players could not ping Wraith’s Portal in her Town Takeover
- Fixed a bug where decimal numbers showed up on the Stats screen when they shouldn’t.
- [Vantage] Fixed a bug where Sniper’s Mark damage multiplier would continue even after a player is downed.
- [Vantage] Fixed bug with Vantage’s passive ability displaying “Team of 3” when less than 3 players are alive in the squad.
- [Revenant] Fixed a bug with the “Revelations” skins where players would experience the camera clipping into Revenant’s shoulder after exiting Shadow Form.
- [Valkyrie] Fixed bug for cases where Valkyrie would remain in her Skydive animation after interacting with a Replicator.
- [Crypto] Fix for bug where Crypto’s “Biwon Blade” heirloom wouldn’t be visible while using a Survey Beacon.
- Fixed a bug during the tutorial where the first loot bin could become inaccessible if a player attempted to open it while standing between the bin and Bloodhound.
- Fixed the bug where some players with custom controls couldn’t jump.
- Fixed the bug where the timer would show the incorrect time for when the next Ranked Season will start.
- Fix for cases where loot bins could crush a player to death if they got caught between the lid and a wall.
- Fix for cases where players could get stuck inside the Replicator if they were knocked down while using it.
- [3030 Repeater and Mastiff] Fix for cases where players were unable to aim down sights until reloading is complete when done at certain times.
- Fixed a bug where the User Location on the minimap wouldn’t update properly to show the direction the player is facing during the skydive sequence.
- Fix for bug where the Legend Ability Ui would flicker when going into Legend select before the match starts.
- Fix for Firing Dummies to take damage appropriately based on hit location.
Dev team beta testing:
- DirectX 12 on PC added
Also read: Which is the most expensive car in GTA Online? (October 2022)