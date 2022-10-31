Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse complete patch notes

Just a few hours away from launch, Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse patch notes have been released. While a bunch of weapon and attachment tweaks have been made, no Legend changes have surfaced. Among the changes is a big Mastiff nerf that sees its base damage reduced and its spread increased. The light ammo weapon, R-99, has been buffed with an extra bullet in the blue and purple magazine attachments. Among the quality-of-life changes are modifications to the game’s UI which aim to make navigation more intuitive. A larger change is the increase to the round 1 pre-shrink time, which has been upped to 90 seconds. Read on for the full Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse patch notes.

Full patch notes for Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse

Ranked

Entry Requirement: Level 10 → 20

Balance updates

Crate Rotation

Mastiff returns to the floor

RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds

Gold Weapon

R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW

Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]

Added to floor loot and crafting bundles

Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]

Rarity tier increased to legendary

Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout

Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]

Damage reduced by 1 when equipped

Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Crafting Rotation

M600 Spitfire enters the crafter

Peacekeeper enters the crafter

Havoc returns to the floor

P2020 returns to the floor

Rampage LMG

Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop

Removed heat decay over time

Rampage & Sentinel

Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before the previous charge has expired

Mastiff

Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5

Widened blast pattern

Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11

Projectile growth reduced

Reload can now be canceled with ADS

RE-45

Damage increased from 12 to 14

Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%

L-Star

Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern

Stow animations adjusted to better match timings

Volt SMG

Reduced projectile speed

Increased projectile gravity

Triple Take

The rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35

Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75

R99

Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25

Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28

Peacekeeper

Projectile growth reduced

All Battle Royale Maps

Ring 1 Preshrink Time increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

Quality of life

Updated the UI tabbed navigation system and presentation.

Updates various menus to use the updated tabbed navigation system.

Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance.

Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates’ banners from their deathboxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner.

Bug fixes

[Storm Point] Fixed an issue where a zipline was missing in the building on North Pad.

Fixed bug where players could not ping Wraith's Portal in her Town Takeover

Fixed a bug where decimal numbers showed up on the Stats screen when they shouldn't.

[Vantage] Fixed a bug where Sniper’s Mark damage multiplier would continue even after a player is downed.

Fixed a bug where Sniper's Mark damage multiplier would continue even after a player is downed.

Fixed bug with Vantage's passive ability displaying "Team of 3" when less than 3 players are alive in the squad.

Fixed a bug with the "Revelations" skins where players would experience the camera clipping into Revenant's shoulder after exiting Shadow Form.

Fixed bug for cases where Valkyrie would remain in her Skydive animation after interacting with a Replicator.

Fix for bug where Crypto's "Biwon Blade" heirloom wouldn't be visible while using a Survey Beacon. Fixed a bug during the tutorial where the first loot bin could become inaccessible if a player attempted to open it while standing between the bin and Bloodhound.

Fixed the bug where some players with custom controls couldn’t jump.

Fixed the bug where the timer would show the incorrect time for when the next Ranked Season will start.

Fix for cases where loot bins could crush a player to death if they got caught between the lid and a wall.

Fix for cases where players could get stuck inside the Replicator if they were knocked down while using it.

[3030 Repeater and Mastiff] Fix for cases where players were unable to aim down sights until reloading is complete when done at certain times.

Fixed a bug where the User Location on the minimap wouldn't update properly to show the direction the player is facing during the skydive sequence.

Fix for bug where the Legend Ability Ui would flicker when going into Legend select before the match starts.

Fix for Firing Dummies to take damage appropriately based on hit location.

Dev team beta testing:

DirectX 12 on PC added

