Which is the most expensive car in GTA Online? (October 2022)

In GTA Online, cash is king, and nothing screams opulence more than an extensive car collection. With cars costing north of $3 million, investing in them is a significant undertaking. In a world where planes worth $10 million and Yachts are commonplace, the cost of a car pales in comparison. However, there is one automobile that carries an eye-watering price, which can even make the game’s elite think twice. That car is the Imponte Ruiner 2000. Available at Warstock Cache and Carry, the Ruiner will set players back a whopping $5,745,600, or $4,320,000 at its discounted trade price. Here’s everything players need to know about the car before they decide to invest in one.

The GTA Online Imponte Ruiner 2000 takes a page out of Knight Rider’s book

“It’s better looking than you. It can fire machine guns and rocket launchers more accurately than you. It can jump higher than you and it’s always got a parachute. Your mother prefers its company to yours. You know what they say: if you can’t beat it, own it, and pray people don’t notice that all your belongings are cooler than you are. Note, the production model of this vehicle has a reduced missile capacity.”

— Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is aesthetically based off on the Pontiac Trans Am (KITT) from vintage TV show Knight Rider. While unassuming on the surface, the Ruiner 2000 packs a punch under the hood. Not only can the car bunny hop, it can also float across distances with a parachute. The Ruiner 2000 can also be equipped with a finite amount of rockets. These rockets replenish when players go indoors. For balance purposes, players can only carry eight rockets at a time.

Key statistics

Drivetrain: RWD

RWD Seats: 2

2 Top speed: 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h)

Unfortunately, the Ruiner 2000 does not come with jet boosters, making its top speed fairly low. The Toreador costs a lot less, has rockets, can function underwater and is an all-round better car. This makes the Ruiner 2000 a poor value proposition. The Ruiner is also fairly weak and can be taken out by a single rocket. However, those looking for a fun car that provides new traversal opportunities, the Ruiner 2000 is perfect.