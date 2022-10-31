CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage format, day one schedule, teams attending, and more
Danyal Arabi
|Mon Oct 31 2022
CS:GO is back with a bang as the first-ever Major in Brazil kicks off today. With $1,250,000 on the line, the Major is the most prestigious event of the year. While eight teams have qualified for the Legends stage, the other 16 will have to fight in the Challengers Stage to earn a spot. The tournament will follow the Swiss System format, with teams duking it out over best-of-ones and best-of-threes. The Challengers stage will run from October 31 to November 3, 2022. With teams like Vitality and home heroes like FURIA Esports and Imperial in the mix, the Challengers Stage will be full of high-octane matches. Read on for a full breakdown of day one of the IEM Rio Major.
CS:GO IEM Rio Challengers Stage matches, bracket, format, and more details
THIS IS IT.
THE #IEM RIO MAJOR IS LIVE NOW 🇧🇷
📺: https://t.co/J1uicM2Jgz pic.twitter.com/iBinr7d0gn
— IEM RIO MAJOR IS LIVE!!! 🇧🇷🏆 (@ESLCS) October 31, 2022
Teams participating
- OG
- Team Vitality
- Evil Geniuses
- Cloud9
- BIG Clan
- Bad News Eagles
- MOUZ
- 9z
- Team GamerLegion
- Outsiders
- 00 Nation
- Furia Esports
- Fnatic
- Imperial Esports
- IHC Esports
- Grayhound Gaming
Challengers Stage format
The current stage will feature a 16-team Swiss System format:
-
- Rounds 2 to 5 are seeded using the Buchholz system and teams’ initial seeds
- Elimination and Advancement matches are best of threes
- All other matches are best of ones
- The top 8 Teams will proceed to The Legends Stage
- The bottom 8 Teams are eliminated
Day one schedule
Main stream (twitch.tv/esl_csgo)
- MOUZ vs Outsiders (15:00 CET)
- Bad News Eagles vs 00NATION (16:15 CET)
- BIG vs FURIA (17:30 CET)
- Team Vitality vs Imperial (18:45 CET)
Secondary stream (twitch.tv/esl_csgob)
- 9z vs GamerLegion (15:00 CET)
- OG vs Grayhound (16:15 CET)
- Evil Geniuses vs IHC (17:30 CET)
- Cloud9 vs Fnatic (18:45 CET)
Day one round two:
- TBD (21:15 CET)
- TBD (21:15 CET)
- TBD (22:30 CET)
- TBD (22:30 CET)
- TBD (23:45 CET)
- TBD (23:45 CET)
- TBD (01:00 CET, November 1)
- TBD (01:00 CET, November 1)