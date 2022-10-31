CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage format, day one schedule, teams attending, and more

CS:GO is back with a bang as the first-ever Major in Brazil kicks off today. With $1,250,000 on the line, the Major is the most prestigious event of the year. While eight teams have qualified for the Legends stage, the other 16 will have to fight in the Challengers Stage to earn a spot. The tournament will follow the Swiss System format, with teams duking it out over best-of-ones and best-of-threes. The Challengers stage will run from October 31 to November 3, 2022. With teams like Vitality and home heroes like FURIA Esports and Imperial in the mix, the Challengers Stage will be full of high-octane matches. Read on for a full breakdown of day one of the IEM Rio Major.

CS:GO IEM Rio Challengers Stage matches, bracket, format, and more details

THIS IS IT. THE #IEM RIO MAJOR IS LIVE NOW 🇧🇷 📺: https://t.co/J1uicM2Jgz pic.twitter.com/iBinr7d0gn — IEM RIO MAJOR IS LIVE!!! 🇧🇷🏆 (@ESLCS) October 31, 2022

Teams participating

OG

Team Vitality

Evil Geniuses

Cloud9

BIG Clan

Bad News Eagles

MOUZ

9z

Team GamerLegion

Outsiders

00 Nation

Furia Esports

Fnatic

Imperial Esports

IHC Esports

Grayhound Gaming Challengers Stage format The current stage will feature a 16-team Swiss System format: Rounds 2 to 5 are seeded using the Buchholz system and teams’ initial seeds Elimination and Advancement matches are best of threes All other matches are best of ones

The top 8 Teams will proceed to The Legends Stage

The bottom 8 Teams are eliminated Day one schedule Main stream (twitch.tv/esl_csgo) MOUZ vs Outsiders (15:00 CET)

Bad News Eagles vs 00NATION (16:15 CET)

BIG vs FURIA (17:30 CET)

Team Vitality vs Imperial (18:45 CET) Secondary stream (twitch.tv/esl_csgob) 9z vs GamerLegion (15:00 CET)

OG vs Grayhound (16:15 CET)

Evil Geniuses vs IHC (17:30 CET)

Cloud9 vs Fnatic (18:45 CET) Day one round two: TBD (21:15 CET)

TBD (21:15 CET)

TBD (22:30 CET)

TBD (22:30 CET)

TBD (23:45 CET)

TBD (23:45 CET)

TBD (01:00 CET, November 1)

TBD (01:00 CET, November 1)

No elimination games will be played on day one. After the third round concludes on day three, the best-of-three elimination games will begin. The entire tournament, including the group stage will be played in front of a live audience.