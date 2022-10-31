HomeSearch

CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage format, day one schedule, teams attending, and more

Danyal Arabi
|Mon Oct 31 2022

CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage format, day one schedule, teams attending, and more

CS:GO is back with a bang as the first-ever Major in Brazil kicks off today. With $1,250,000 on the line, the Major is the most prestigious event of the year. While eight teams have qualified for the Legends stage, the other 16 will have to fight in the Challengers Stage to earn a spot. The tournament will follow the Swiss System format, with teams duking it out over best-of-ones and best-of-threes. The Challengers stage will run from October 31 to November 3, 2022. With teams like Vitality and home heroes like FURIA Esports and Imperial in the mix, the Challengers Stage will be full of high-octane matches. Read on for a full breakdown of day one of the IEM Rio Major.

CS:GO IEM Rio Challengers Stage matches, bracket, format, and more details

 

Teams participating

  • OG
  • Team Vitality
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Cloud9
  • BIG Clan
  • Bad News Eagles
  • MOUZ
  • 9z
  • Team GamerLegion
  • Outsiders
  • 00 Nation
  • Furia Esports
  • Fnatic
  • Imperial Esports
  • IHC Esports
  • Grayhound Gaming

Challengers Stage format

The current stage will feature a 16-team Swiss System format:

    • Rounds 2 to 5 are seeded using the Buchholz system and teams’ initial seeds
    • Elimination and Advancement matches are best of threes
    • All other matches are best of ones
  • The top 8 Teams will proceed to The Legends Stage
  • The bottom 8 Teams are eliminated

Day one schedule

Main stream (twitch.tv/esl_csgo)

  • MOUZ vs Outsiders (15:00 CET)
  • Bad News Eagles vs 00NATION (16:15 CET)
  • BIG vs FURIA (17:30 CET)
  • Team Vitality vs Imperial (18:45 CET)

Secondary stream (twitch.tv/esl_csgob)

  • 9z vs GamerLegion (15:00 CET)
  • OG vs Grayhound (16:15 CET)
  • Evil Geniuses vs IHC (17:30 CET)
  • Cloud9 vs Fnatic (18:45 CET)

Day one round two:

  • TBD (21:15 CET)
  • TBD (21:15 CET)
  • TBD (22:30 CET)
  • TBD (22:30 CET)
  • TBD (23:45 CET)
  • TBD (23:45 CET)
  • TBD (01:00 CET, November 1)
  • TBD (01:00 CET, November 1)
No elimination games will be played on day one. After the third round concludes on day three, the best-of-three elimination games will begin. The entire tournament, including the group stage will be played in front of a live audience.

 

About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

