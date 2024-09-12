Aryna Sabalenka Toppling Jannik Sinner in US Open 2024 Viewership Reignites Pay Parity Debate in Tennis

For the second consecutive year, the US Open women’s final has trumped the men’s final in terms of viewership. This year, the women’s final between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula raked in higher numbers across both TV and YouTube platforms, reinforcing a shift in audience engagement and possibly showing that women’s tennis is gaining more attention.

Despite ESPN’s broadcast blackout, the women’s final saw significantly more interest, which likely lowered TV ratings. The women’s TV numbers would have likely been even higher if not for the blackout.

While historic, the men’s final between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner didn’t attract the same level of interest, which may have been influenced by the absence of fan favorites like Alcaraz, Djokovic, Gauff, and Świątek.

For comparison, the men’s final only averaged 1.8 million TV viewers, down 31% from last year and marking the lowest viewership since 2020.

These lower numbers have reignited debates in the tennis community, with fans and analysts pointing out the growing trend of women’s tennis dominating the ratings.

This disparity has fueled social media discussions about whether women should now be paid equally, or perhaps even more, than men in tennis tournaments. One key example is Jannik Sinner earning more prize money than Aryna Sabalenka at this year’s Cincinnati tournament, sparking frustration among fans.

Many argue that women’s tennis has become more competitive and engaging, and the tradition of men being paid more due to longer match durations or higher gate receipts no longer holds up.

Historically, tennis has been male-centric, but the WTA’s growing competitiveness and strong social media presence have allowed it to carve out a larger share of the spotlight.

Women’s sports are rising, and tennis reflects that shift. The US Open’s back-to-back years of higher viewership for the women’s final is a testament to that change.

With many calling for equal pay and others even suggesting that women deserve more, it seems the tide is turning in favor of the WTA as they continue to command attention, both on and off the court.