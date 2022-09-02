Tom Brady is selling $1.9 million worth of NFT’s with season tickets for once in a lifetime fan experience

Tom Brady is back from his mysterious leave with a new way to attract business. This time, he is marketing NFT’s that come with a season experience ticket.

Tom Brady is widely considered to be the greatest player to ever touch a football. He has numerous comebacks, Super Bowl wins, and signature moments in the NFL.

After recently turning 45 and retiring, and then unretiring, Brady is back for his 23th season in the NFL. Just as soon as we thought everything was going well, Brady took a suspicious leave in the middle of preseason.

After taking a 11 day leave when the team was practicing, Brady recently arrived back at the facility. Quoting it as a family matter, Brady didn’t seem to want to share any more details with the media.

With his return, Brady also brought a business idea that he wanted to implement for the upcoming season. With the upcoming popularity of NFT’s, Brady and his team decided to release a NFT with the Brady season experience ticket.

A NFT purchase along with a season experience ticket gives a chance to see the team up close

Brady is selling a limited amount of these NFT tickets. He is selling 2,500 NFT’s for a rate of $750. They go on sale on September 7th.

One of the specialties of the NFT ticket is that it will update with Brady’s statistics as the games take place. This signature experience attempts to bring you closer to the team and Tom Brady himself.

In person and online events are unlocked for these ticket holders as well as custom goods. These can be digital or a physical item.

Finally, for the away games, watch parties are also organized specially for people with this season experience ticket. This new ticket allows the fan to have a much more involved experience with the team as they travel through the 2022 season.

