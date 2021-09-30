BAL vs SOP Fantasy Prediction : Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

BAL vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab – 1 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Sohaib Maqsood, Amad-Butt, Abdul Bangalzai, and Naseem Shah will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Imam ul Haq is the star batsman of Balochistan, whereas Asif is their main all-rounder. The bowling will be lead by Akif Javed, Kashif Bhatti, and Khurram Shahzad. For Southern Punjab, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, and Azam Khan are their star batsmen. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Illyas, and Hassan Khan will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed.

Southern Punjab – Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Illyas, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah.

BAL vs SOP: Key Players of the Game

Balochistan Top-2 Picks:-

Imam ul Haq:- Imam scored 375 runs at an average of 53.57 last season, whereas his S/R was 144.78.

Amad Butt: Butt scalped 13 wickets last season, and he can contribute with the bat too. [This Season: 49 Runs and 4 Wickets]

Southern Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Sohaib Maqsood:- Maqsood scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 156.77.

Naseem Shah:- Shah has scalped 20 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped four wickets in this tournament.

Khushdil Shah:- Shah batted well last season, whereas he can contribute with the ball too.

BAL vs SOP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Zeeshan Ashraf.

Batsmen: Abdul Bangalzai, Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah.

All-Rounders: Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti.

Bowlers: Akif Javed, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Illyas, Naseem Shah.

Match Prediction: Southern Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sohaib Maqsood and Amad Butt

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both captain picks + Khushdil Shah

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.