Juan Soto to Dodgers? Cryptic Free Agency Message at Midsummer Festivities Keep MLB Guessing

Just as the New Year’s countdown was about to begin, Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Bronx was almost a done deal. But the bright lights of New York and those 27 World Series titles weren’t attractive enough for the Japanese ace. Instead, he chose to join Shohei Ohtani on the west coast, with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Oh, and he pocketed an extra $25 million in the process. What does this tell us? That, Andrew Friedman is ready to do whatever it takes to win. And next on his list might just be handing a $550 million deal to Yankees superstar Juan Soto.

Until now, it was all about the Yankees and Mets potentially duking it out for Juan Soto in the upcoming offseason. So, how did the Dodgers suddenly jump into the mix?

MLB festivities at the Midsummer Classic kicked off, and Juan Soto’s words—and a few actions—set off a brand new rumor mill: Juan Soto to the Dodgers.

As Minute Maid Field opened to the press, crowds swarmed in. Juan Soto was hit with an interesting question: “Which MLB player would you love to play with that you haven’t had the chance to yet?” Soto’s answer? None other than the Dodgers’ two-way sensation, Shohei Ohtani, who inked a $700 million contract before this season.

The Yankees outfielder also shared an interesting twist of fate: he moved to the American League with the Yankees from the Padres, while Ohtani jumped to the National League with the Dodgers from the Angels.

Juan Soto says Ohtani would be one of the players he’d most want to play with in his MLB career pic.twitter.com/i6biaSwbg4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 15, 2024

Picking Shohei Ohtani could be seen as a no-brainer—after all, who wouldn’t want to play with an already two-time MVP? Soto’s choice was obvious, to say the least, given he’s already playing alongside Aaron Judge. But that wasn’t the end of it. What came next only added more fuel to the rumor mill.

Then, as the Home Run Derby proceedings began, Soto joined the Dodgers’ huddle during Teoscar Hernández’s round, hanging out with Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This move took speculations—and questions about what Juan Soto wants—to a whole new level.

Juan Soto said on Monday the player he would most want to play with that he's never played with is Shohei Ohtani. Then Soto joined the Dodgers huddle during Teoscar Hernández's Home Run Derby round with Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (wearing a Hernández jersey) pic.twitter.com/FceFni4fWV — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 16, 2024

Juan Soto, however, isn’t interested in discussing his upcoming free agency. His main focus is on bringing the 28th ring to the Bronx before he hits the market after his walk year.

“Right now, I hope to win another championship with the Yankees. We’re trying to do our best and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Aaron Judge commented on Soto’s upcoming free agency, sharing that he hopes Soto does what’s best for him, with a small hope that he might return to the Yankees.

“That decision’s all based on him and his family and what they want to do and what feels right. As a teammate, it’s just about being supportive for him and showing him what New York can offer.”

Aaron Judge also said-

“I think the fans have definitely shown him a lot of love and shown him what he means to the city. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s going to make the right decision for what’s best for him.”

Up until now, Juan Soto’s potential free agency landing spots revolved around the boroughs of New York. But the Midsummer Classic festivities have introduced another contender: the Dodgers. After losing out on Yamamoto, Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman are bound to be wary of the Dodgers’ threat. And Yankees fans? They’re already spiraling.