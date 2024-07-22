‘Set a Good Example’ Gone Wrong: How Aaron Judge’s Conversation with Rizzo, Stanton Jinxed His Clean Ejection Record

May 12, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge experienced his only career ejection on May 4, 2024, during a game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Following a strikeout, Judge muttered a few choice words to home plate umpire, Ryan Blakney, leading to his ejection. Fast forward to two months later, the Yankees captain appeared on the Casa De Klub podcast, where he shared how a casual conversation with teammates Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton might have inadvertently jinxed his untarnished record.

In MLB, where superstitions and rituals hold sway, discussions within the clubhouse can sometimes take on a prophetic tone. This was precisely what transpired for Aaron Judge as he unwittingly foreshadowed his career ejection through a laid-back chat with Rizzo and Stanton.

It all started forty-eight hours before the ejection incident when Judge, Rizzo, and Stanton were talking about various aspects of baseball. As the discussion continued, the topic veered towards player ejections and how MLB players usually react when protesting against the umpire’s decisions. Judge, known for his calm demeanor and respectful dealings with umpires, confidently shared a belief that seemed ironclad.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get tossed. I’ll talk with umpires, I’ll say something, but I’m not going to go out there and make a scene or do something stupid and get tossed. I just don’t see that happening.’ Especially with my foundation and kids, you got to set a good example.”

However, the skipper had spoken too soon, as just two days later, Judge experienced his first-ever career ejection. The irony was lost neither on him nor on Stanton, who took the chance to bring up their discussion, while Judge, still puzzled by what happened, looked back on it with humor and frustration.



However, despite being ejected, Judge did not lose an ounce of respect for the umpires. In fact, he claimed that the job of an umpire is extremely tough, saying,



“I got a lot of respect for Ryan and what he does back there. I could never imagine being an umpire. That is such a tough job. I know my strike zone at 6’7″. But having to deal with, as an umpire, you’re dealing with nine different strike zones on one team and nine different strike zones on another team” shared Judge.

This understanding is exactly why the Yankees skipper avoids arguments with the umpires and empathizes with their challenges. Moreover, even though the ejection stung him quite a bit, Judge is determined not to let that affect the incredible season he has been having so far.

Judge is Redefining Greatness in 2024

Aaron Judge had a supreme 2022 season when he set a record in the American League by hitting 62 home runs. However, his performance in 2024 could potentially exceed that achievement.

By mid-2024, Judge has already hit 34 home runs in 99 games, putting him on track to possibly break his previous record. A strong partnership with Juan Soto this year has resulted in quality pitches for Judge, which increased his chances of hitting home runs. One highlight of Judge’s 2024 season was his display in May when he smashed 14 home runs.

Furthermore, the depth of talent in the Yankees lineup along with contributions from Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Volpe, and Ben Rice have consistently put Judge in a position to score hits. Having such a strong lineup means that pitchers cannot avoid facing him easily which creates opportunities for the skipper to hit big.



Although there was a dip in his form during July, Judge has remained a contender for the American League MVP title because of his consistent and powerful hitting. If he maintains his dominance and stays injury-free, there is a high chance that Judge could challenge Barry Bonds’ single-season home run record.

What once seemed impossible two years ago now appears achievable as Aaron Judge’s performance in the 2024 season is proving to be truly exceptional.