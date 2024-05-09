Top MLB Insider Forecasts Seismic Juan Soto, Pete Alonso Shifts in New York

Imagine Juan Soto in Queens and Pete Alonso in pinstripes. Does that make your eyes bleed, and make you question everything? It should, unless you’re a Mets fan. Then you’re definitely getting the better end of the bargain.

Historically, New York baseball has one successful franchise, and another that’s less so. I don’t need to name names – you already know who’s who. But that’s all history. Today, despite what the past says, there isn’t too much separating the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Except that the Mets are now the richest team in baseball (Steve Cohen’s net worth is around $19 Billion).

Given that there is no salary cap in MLB, Steve Cohen can chase and buy literally anyone. And this big purse may come to real big use after the 2024 season ends.

Come November 2024, two of New York’s biggest sports stars, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso become free agents. Speculation abounds on where they’ll land. Mets fans will naturally want both, Soto and Alonso. Yankees fans, on the other hand, will be more than content if Juan Soto remains in pinstripes. But realistically, what are the chances?

If you thought this 2024-25 offseason was a field day for Scott Boras, there is a bigger storm coming before the 2025-26 season. Along with the potential opt-outs of Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, and Jordan Montgomery, along with the walk-year players Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Max Scherzer, and Corbin Burnes.

Ken Rosenthal’s mere statement has definitely stirred up rumors.

“Anything is possible in the unpredictable world of free agency. Soto could end up a Met and Alonso could wind up replacing Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees. ”

Tim Britton of The Athletic projects Pete Alonso’s next contract will have an average annual value of about $27.1 million—$190 million over seven years—which would make him the highest-paid first baseman, surpassing Freddie Freeman’s six-year, $162 million deal. Meanwhile, Juan Soto is expected to land a whopping 14-year deal worth $540 million, with an $38.6 million AAV.

There are many reasons why the Yankees won’t want to let go of Anthony Rizzo. About his contract: He signed a two-year deal with the Yankees that will run through the ongoing season, with an option for the 2025 season. One of the biggest reasons to hold onto Rizzo is his wealth of experience at first base, the mere fact that he’s a lefty, and how he can be a clubhouse leader with his experience. He’s a team player, the teammates and fans love him, and he’s not been bad either, except for when he played 46 games with a concussion in 2023.

Moreover, the Yanks would want to put all their money on Soto, and practically send him a blank cheque. That would also create a problem of plenty in the outfield with Soto (hopefully), Judge, the Martian, and Spencer Jones. This surplus would allow captain Judge to take up a less defensively exhaustive role at first base instead of playing in the outfield. Given Rizzo’s camaraderie with Judge, he could help smooth this transition while remaining an integral part of the Yankees lineup.

Presently 25 years old, before the 2022 season, Juan Soto reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension with the Nationals. Given that he’s already rejected a massive extension, and is possibly at his prime now, Soto could potentially sign with the team that offers him the most – and Steve Cohen’s Mets have the full potential to do so. That is seemingly the only one factor that could come in the middle of the Yankees’ long-term deal with Soto.

In the end, the free agent market is highly unpredictable. For all we know, a third or fourth mystery team could swoop in and try to snatch one or both players away from New York. What do you think will happen? Share your thoughts in the comments below!