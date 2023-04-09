Battlefield 2042 to get all chat in update 4.1.1
Danyal Arabi
|Published 09/04/2023
A feature synonymous with first-person shooters, all chat, is coming to Battlefield 2042. The official Battlefield Comms confirmed the addition via Twitter, stating that the update is coming next week. After the release of 4.1.0, the developers will launch a mini-update with all chat and a few hotfixes. According to older update schedules, the patch is expected to arrive on Tuesday, March 11, 2023.
Trash talk returns will all chat update for Battlefield 2042
All Chat is on its way as part of a small #Battlefield2042 Quality of Life Update next week
Want to partake in friendly chatter with the opposing team? You’ll need to follow the steps below once the feature launches
Stay tuned for more details on the deployment of Update 4.1.1 pic.twitter.com/WvXU8y4icF
— Battlefield Comms (@BattlefieldComm) April 7, 2023
All chat can be enabled in a few steps as outlined by the post above:
- All chat is disabled by default
- To turn it on, first head to options
- Then head to display>HUD General>Chat Section
- From here, players can turn all chat on and partake in banter with the opposing team
The next patch is also expected to carry over a few minor bug fixes. Currently, the developers have listed the following known bugs:
- Performance Issues – Nvidia 531.18 Driver – PC – 06/03: We’re aware that some players on the latest Nvidia driver version 531.18 can experience issues that prevent gameplay, or cause reduced in-game performance. We recommend rolling back to a previous driver, here, until a new driver version is available.
What’s new in BF 2042?
The new Leviathan Rising event will be headed to the game soon. Here are the details from the official blog:
Event duration
- April 11 @ 12:00 UTC until April 25 @ 12:00 UTC
New game modes
- Attack, Plant & Protect – Infiltrate enemy objectives & plant the Lances; a new mode objective in Shutdown, protect them, and score as many points as possible.
- Defend, Locate & Disable – Locate and eliminate Lance Carriers, prevent their dropped Lances from being picked up, and defuse any that do get planted, with prejudice.
New mechanics
- Play the Objective – The Lance: The ESA-500 Lance is a portable microwave device that fries data drives in a limited radius. Attackers can plant it where they choose inside predefined objective areas populated with crates full of said data drives, scoring points as long as the Lance stays alive, and culminating in a shutdown. Defenders on the other hand, can disable it with a short timed interaction. Playing it smart, and outwitting your enemy is key to Shutdown. Plant the Lance in the open and bait your enemy, hide it in a corner, protect it with your gadgets and throwables, or find an approach of your own, the choice is yours.
- Shut it down: When a planted Lance scores enough points in an objective, it results in a shutdown of the objective and fully removes it from the map. Expect pure chaos as you start clearing more objectives and are forced closer and closer together with the enemy team.
- Secure Victory: You’ll play a round as both Attacker, and Defender. When the first round ends, you will switch sides and redeploy. You’ll secure victory by scoring the most points as the Attacking side while you battle it out within these fast-paced matches.