Battlefield 2042 to get all chat in update 4.1.1

A feature synonymous with first-person shooters, all chat, is coming to Battlefield 2042. The official Battlefield Comms confirmed the addition via Twitter, stating that the update is coming next week. After the release of 4.1.0, the developers will launch a mini-update with all chat and a few hotfixes. According to older update schedules, the patch is expected to arrive on Tuesday, March 11, 2023.

Trash talk returns will all chat update for Battlefield 2042

All Chat is on its way as part of a small #Battlefield2042 Quality of Life Update next week Want to partake in friendly chatter with the opposing team? You’ll need to follow the steps below once the feature launches Stay tuned for more details on the deployment of Update 4.1.1 pic.twitter.com/WvXU8y4icF — Battlefield Comms (@BattlefieldComm) April 7, 2023

All chat can be enabled in a few steps as outlined by the post above:

All chat is disabled by default

To turn it on, first head to options

Then head to display>HUD General>Chat Section

From here, players can turn all chat on and partake in banter with the opposing team

The next patch is also expected to carry over a few minor bug fixes. Currently, the developers have listed the following known bugs:

Performance Issues – Nvidia 531.18 Driver – PC – 06/03: We’re aware that some players on the latest Nvidia driver version 531.18 can experience issues that prevent gameplay, or cause reduced in-game performance. We recommend rolling back to a previous driver, here, until a new driver version is available.

What’s new in BF 2042?

The new Leviathan Rising event will be headed to the game soon. Here are the details from the official blog:

Event duration

April 11 @ 12:00 UTC until April 25 @ 12:00 UTC

New game modes

Attack, Plant & Protect – Infiltrate enemy objectives & plant the Lances; a new mode objective in Shutdown, protect them, and score as many points as possible.

– Infiltrate enemy objectives & plant the Lances; a new mode objective in Shutdown, protect them, and score as many points as possible. Defend, Locate & Disable – Locate and eliminate Lance Carriers, prevent their dropped Lances from being picked up, and defuse any that do get planted, with prejudice.

New mechanics